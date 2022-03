KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Tuesday (March 22, 2022).

=================================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER =================================================================================================================== As on: 22-03-2022 =================================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares =================================================================================================================== Y.H. Sec. Habib Metro.Fin. Avanceon Limited 2,500 82.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 82.50 Fortune Sec. Rafi Sec. Dawood Lawrencepur 25,000 200.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 200.00 EFG Hermes Next Capital Meezan Bank Ltd. 11,286 128.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,286 128.00 =================================================================================================================== Total Turnover 38,786 ===================================================================================================================

