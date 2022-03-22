ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Supply fears lift aluminium, nickel shows signs of normalising

Reuters 22 Mar, 2022

LONDON: Aluminium prices rose on Tuesday as traders worried about supply shortages, while nickel began trading in volume on the London Metal Exchange (LME) for the first time in two weeks.

Benchmark aluminium on the LME was 1.5% higher at $3,574 a tonne at 1216 GMT, up about 10% from last Tuesday’s close.

Investors are weighing the risks of undersupply and slowing economic growth that would reduce demand, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

But he said transition to a low-carbon economy should still boost demand for metals and so “on balance I’m still positive (for prices)”.

Australia: Aluminium has jumped this week after Australia banned the export of materials used to make the metal to Russia, which produces around 6% of global supply of the metal used in transport, packaging and construction.

Smelters: Meanwhile, Germany-based TRIMET became the latest smelter to cut aluminium output in Europe due to higher energy prices, which have spiked since Russia invaded Ukraine.

LME aluminium slips amid diplomatic efforts to end Ukraine crisis

Prices: Uncertainty pushed the price of aluminium to a record high of $4,073.50 on March 7 and as low as $3,219.50 on March 15.

War: US President Joe Biden issued his strongest warning yet that Russia is considering using chemical weapons.

Premiums: A global aluminium producer has offered Japanese buyers premiums of $195 a tonne for April-June shipments, up 10% from the current quarter, sources said.

Nickel: LME nickel was down 9.7% at $28,330 a tonne. For the first time since resuming trade on March 16 the contract didn’t hit its downside limit and metal was changing hands.

The pick-up in activity suggests the market is returning to normal after a price surge, a six-day trading suspension and a problematic restart due to technical glitches.

Supply: The global nickel market saw a surplus of 6,000 tonnes in January after a deficit last year, the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) said.

Markets: US and European equities edged higher after Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve could move “more aggressively” to raise rates. Oil prices rose.

Metals Prices: LME copper was up 0.4% at $10,339.50 a tonne, zinc fell 0.5% to $3,922, lead rose 1% to $2,280 and tin was up 0.3% at $41,860.

