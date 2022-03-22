ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf shares little changed, Nahdi Medical surges on debut

Reuters 22 Mar, 2022

Equities in the Middle East paused on Tuesday after a recent rally, with shares of Nahdi Medical jumping about 20% in their market debut, while oil prices rose amid talks of an oil embargo on Russia by the European Union.

The bloc’s foreign ministers are split on whether to join the United States in sanctioning Russian oil, with some countries, including Germany, arguing that the group is too dependent on Russia’s fossil fuels.

Crude prices climbed, with Brent futures up 2.75% to $118.80 a barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange at 0440 GMT, while Asian equities also rose as investors weighed aggressive US rate hikes and the war disrupting oil supplies.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index inched up 0.2%.

Retail pharmacy leader Nahdi Medical Co jumped as much as 158.4 riyals from its initial public offering price of 131 riyals per share on Tuesday.

Gulf bourses mixed, Aramco gains on 2021 profit boost

Nahdi had raised $1.36 billion in the country’s biggest IPO since Saudi Aramco’s listing in 2019.

Dubai’s main share index and Abu Dhabi’s index swung between gains and losses.

Dubai was last up 0.06%, with gains in financials offset by losses in communication services stocks.

Abu Dhabi’s index was last up 0.07%.

The Qatari index fell 0.5%, weighed by financials.

Commercial Bank was the top drag with its 2.7% fall.

guflf stock

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf shares little changed, Nahdi Medical surges on debut

ADB approves $300mn loan for Pakistan’s capital market development

Another day, another record low for Pakistan rupee against US dollar

Reko Diq project to boost Balochistan economy, generate $100bn over its lifespan, says Tarin

Broadsheet CEO’s revelations expose politically inspired ‘witch-hunt’ of Nawaz Sharif: Shehbaz

IMF too endorsing ‘economy is on the right path’: PM

Oil extends rally as EU members weigh Russian ban, Houthis target Saudi

Biden calls India 'shaky' in Russia confrontation

Naseem and Shaheen lead late charge to dismiss Australia for 391

‘Legitimate’ discount in coal prices: Chinese plants asked to pass on benefit to consumers

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

Read more stories