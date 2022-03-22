ANL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
ASC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.48%)
ASL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.74%)
BOP 6.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.79%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
GGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
GTECH 7.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MLCF 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.74%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.12%)
PTC 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
TELE 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.13%)
TPL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
TPLP 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.95%)
TREET 29.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.94%)
TRG 72.02 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.58%)
UNITY 23.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.21%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,286 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.26%)
BR30 15,021 Increased By 124.5 (0.84%)
KSE100 43,169 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.14%)
KSE30 16,464 Decreased By -30 (-0.18%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korea stocks rebound despite hawkish Fed view, higher oil prices

Reuters 22 Mar, 2022

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares bounced back on Tuesday, defying overnight weakness on Wall Street as investors brushed off Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell’s hawkish remarks and sought bargains. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 23.95 points, or 0.89%, at 2,710.00, its highest close since March 4. It declined 0.78% on Monday.

** Leading the gains, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 0.57% and 1.23%, respectively, while battery maker LG Energy Solution added 2.98%.

South Korean stocks end higher after two days of decline

** Powell on Monday delivered his most muscular message to date on his battle with too-high inflation, saying the central bank must move “expeditiously” to raise rates and possibly “more aggressively.”

** Meanwhile, oil prices rose after some European Union members were reported to be considering imposing sanctions on Russian oil amid jitters over attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

** “Markets seem to have priced in hawkish remarks by Fed Chief Powell, which only had limited impact on KOSPI,” Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities, said.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 114.1 billion won ($93.66 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,218.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.15% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,218.3, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,218.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.38 point to 107.03.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 12.2 basis points to 2.390%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 8.8 basis points to 2.829%.

south korea stock

Comments

1000 characters

South Korea stocks rebound despite hawkish Fed view, higher oil prices

ADB approves $300mn loan for Pakistan’s capital market development

Reko Diq project to boost Balochistan economy, generate $100bn over its lifespan, says Tarin

Broadsheet CEO’s revelations expose politically inspired ‘witch-hunt’ of Nawaz Sharif: Shehbaz

IMF too endorsing ‘economy is on the right path’: PM

China appears to be concerned at evolving situation

Oil extends rally as EU members weigh Russian ban, Houthis target Saudi

Biden calls India 'shaky' in Russia confrontation

‘Legitimate’ discount in coal prices: Chinese plants asked to pass on benefit to consumers

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

Mohmand Dam Project: $180m accords inked with IsDB

Read more stories