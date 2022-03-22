US oil may test resistance at $116.38

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $116.38 per barrel, a break above could lead to a gain at $121.78.

This is the strongest resistance that oil may face ever since it rose for $93.54.

Oil’s behaviour around this barrier remains unclear. But the odds are in favour of bulls, because of the strong momentum accumulated on Monday. A break below $112.02 may cause a fall to $107.66.

