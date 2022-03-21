ANL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.12%)
AVN 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-11.48%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FFL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.94%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GTECH 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.76%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.64%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
TPL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TPLP 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.48%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.14%)
TRG 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.84%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.84%)
YOUW 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,297 Increased By 2.5 (0.06%)
BR30 14,896 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.99%)
KSE100 43,230 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,494 Decreased By -96.5 (-0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine says situation in besieged Mariupol is ‘very difficult’

Reuters 21 Mar, 2022

LVIV: Ukraine described the situation in Mariupol on Monday as “very difficult” and said it had been unable to establish a new safe corridor to evacuate civilians from the besieged city after it defied a Russian ultimatum to surrender.

Mariupol, a port city on the Azov Sea, has been under siege and bombardment, with no food, medicine, power or fresh water, since the early days of Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24. Video footage of the city shows it has been devastated.

Russia’s military had ordered Ukrainians inside Mariupol to surrender by 5 a.m. (0300 GMT), saying that those who did so would be permitted to leave through safe corridors.

“Of course we rejected these proposals,” Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Global regulators monitor crypto use in Ukraine war

She said agreement had been reached with Russia on creating eight humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from besieged towns and cities on Monday but Mariupol was not among them.

Efforts to reach the city with humanitarian supplies continue to fail, she said.

“The situation there is very difficult,” she added.

She gave no further details. Ukraine has accused Russian forces of bombarding buildings including hospitals and a theatre where it said people were sheltering last week.

Russia denies targeting civilians. Russia’s Defence Ministry has blamed “Ukrainian nationalists” for the situation in Mariupol.

At least eight dead as Kyiv shopping centre wrecked by shelling

A Russian-backed separatist leader in eastern Ukraine said it would take more than a week to take control of Mariupol.

“I am not so optimistic that two or three days or even a week will close the issue. Unfortunately, no, the city is big,” the Russian news agency Interfax quoted Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, as saying.

Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said the city’s “heroic defenders” had helped prevent Russia marching on other big cities and saved many lives.

Greece’s consul general in Mariupol, Manolis Androulakis, who arrived home on Sunday after escaping the siege, said: “What I saw, I hope no one will ever see.”

He described Mariupol as standing alongside Guernica, Leningrad and Russia’s previous targets Grozny and Aleppo in a list of cities “completely destroyed by war”.

Russian military Russian invasion Russian attack Russia Ukraine crisis Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine says situation in besieged Mariupol is ‘very difficult’

Article 63-A: SC decides to form larger bench

Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, Xi orders probe

Chinese foreign minister arrives in Pakistan to attend OIC conference

KSE-100 gains 200 points, but volumes remain low

SED to get tax-free status under Gwadar Master Plan

Saudi Arabia says not responsible for any oil shortage after Houthi attacks

At least eight dead as Kyiv shopping centre wrecked by shelling

Oil prices up more than $4 as EU considers Russian oil ban

OIC, Islamic Development Bank sign charter of Humanitarian Trust Fund for Afghanistan

People have shown PM Imran the 'red card': Maryam Nawaz

Read more stories