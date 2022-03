Philippines raises $266mn at T-bill auction; yields climb

MANILA: Following are the results of the Philippine Bureau of the Treasury’s (BTr) auction of T-bills on Monday:

BTr awards 13.896 billion pesos ($265.5 million) worth of T-bills, less than its 15 billion pesos offer and against total tenders of 25.914 billion pesos.

BTr awards 4.866 billion pesos of 91-day T-bill at avg rate of 1.536% versus March 14 auction avg of 1.305%.

Philippines rejects all bids at T-bill auction as banks seek higher yields