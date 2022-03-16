ANL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.72%)
ASC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.74%)
ASL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.06%)
AVN 88.90 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.62%)
BOP 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
CNERGY 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
FFL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
FNEL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.15%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.54%)
GGL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.47%)
GTECH 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.96%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.98%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 35.26 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.32%)
PACE 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.77%)
PIBTL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.76%)
PRL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PTC 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SNGP 32.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.75%)
TPL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
TPLP 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.33%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.94%)
TRG 77.63 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
UNITY 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.68%)
WAVES 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.71%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
YOUW 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.24%)
BR100 4,425 Increased By 66.9 (1.53%)
BR30 15,815 Increased By 292.8 (1.89%)
KSE100 44,255 Increased By 535.3 (1.22%)
KSE30 17,122 Increased By 199.2 (1.18%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

Reuters 16 Mar, 2022

Australian shares are expected to open higher on Wednesday, continuing their run of alternate risk-on and risk-off trades on mixed headlines of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, expected US interest rate hikes, and falling commodity prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 43.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.7% lower on Tuesday, after advancing 1.2% the prior day.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8% to 11,896.81 by 2132 GMT.

Australian shares

