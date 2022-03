HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened sharply higher Monday morning as investors resumed last week’s buying spree after China’s pledge to support beaten-down markets.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.92 percent, or 410.67 points, to 21,823.07.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.14 percent, or 4.54 points, to 3,255.62, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.34 percent, or 7.34 points, to 2,152.24.