Gulf Air plane escapes disaster at Lahore Airport

LAHORE: A foreign airliner escaped a major disaster at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport due to the Air Traffic Controller’s alertness. Gulf Air’s flight GF-764, coming from Bahrain to Lahore, was approaching for landing on an under-construction runway of the airport when the Air Traffic Controller staff alerted the pilot and guided him to the safe landing.

The runway 18 has been closed down for repair work. According to sources, the plane was less than 200 feet away from the ground when the traffic controller intervened and directed the pilot to immediate abort the landing and advised him “go round”. Following the directive, the pilot took the plane to further height and after “go round” he landed the plane safely at runway right 18.