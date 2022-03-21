3rd Chief of Air Staff Int’l Open Sailing Championship concludes

KARACHI: Pakistani sailors dominated the medal table as curtains were drawn on the 3rd Chief of the Air Staff International Open Sailing Championship-2022 being held at PAF Yacht Club, Karachi.

The championship was played from 17-20 March, 2022 in which 97 sailors and officials from 11 countries participated.

PAF Yacht Club is a pioneer institution in the country to promote this exhilarating sport and regularly organizes national and international events in collaboration with Pakistan Sailing Federation.

Air Vice Marshal Shams-Ul-Haq, Advisor Engineering to Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony.

Speaking at the occasion, Air Vice Marshal Zubair Hassan Khan, Chairman PAF Yacht Club, said that flawless conduct of this competition is the manifestation of PAF’s commitment in promoting healthy activities, not only at national level but also at international level.

Addressing the participants the Chief Guest said, “it indeed is a matter of great honor for me to attend the closing ceremony of 3rd CAS Open Sailing Championship 2022. I am pleased to see the immaculate arrangements made by PAF Yacht Club to host this magnanimous event. It has been possible through the sheer diligence, earnest teamwork & unremitting efforts that teams from 10 foreign countries participated in this championship. I formally congratulate all the participants, team & jury members for holding such a successful event.

We also look forward to enhanced interaction of our foreign guests in order to bridge the geographical and cultural gaps. I hope that you have enjoyed the diverse culture, rich heritage and hospitality of Pakistan.”

Later on, the Chief Guest gave away medals to the position holders. In Laser standard category, all medals were clinched by Pakistani sailors, namely Muzammil Hussain, Najeeb-Ullah and Allah Ditta. In RSX category gold, silver and bronze medals were grabbed by Pakistan’s Qasim Abbas, Sajjad Muhammad, and Mohammad Irfan.

In Laser 4.7 category gold medal was won by Kan Kaeachuen of Thailand, while silver and bronze medals were clinchec by Zain Binyamin of Pakistan and Dhanika Saakya of Sri Lanka respectively. In Optimist category, gold and silver medals were won by Patcharaphan Ongkoloy and Pitipoom Jaroenpon of Thailand, while Bronze medal was won by Maryam Sajjad Abbasi of Pakistan.