OIC moot to enhance Muslim fraternity, cooperation on key issues: analysts

LAHORE: Welcoming the holding of OIC Foreign Ministers’ moot in Islamabad, analysts expressed optimism that this moot will go a long way in enhancing Muslim fraternity and cooperation on a number of key issues.

Former diplomat Tariq Usman Haider said that Pakistan has always played a great role for peace and resolving conflicts ever since the establishment of both OIC and the UN.

“The OIC Foreign Ministers Moot is a great move to discuss and resolve the burning issues like Kashmir and the Palestine. Both are considered to be the most crucial ones for Muslim Ummah,” he said, adding: “This conference will help in discussing ways to eradicate the sentiments of Islamophobia in West and to fight terrorism around the world while highlighting the true spirit of Islam.”

He said that development is another issue we are trying to address today which also includes enhancing literacy in the Muslim countries. International issues like war in Ukraine will also be discussed during this meeting.

He hoped that this summit will go a long way in enhancing Muslim fraternity and cooperation on a number of key issues.

Senior analyst, Zamir Akram said, “It is very important and timely conference due to crucial global issues being faced by Muslim Ummah such as Islamophobia.”

He said the UN General Assembly recently adopted a resolution at Pakistan’s proposal to declare an international day to combat Islamophobia. This is a very important resolution because it was adopted without any opposition and it will go a long way in stopping hate speech against Islam and Muslims. The OIC Foreign Ministers’ moot should take this process forward and devise an action plan on addressing such issues in future, he added.

Another issue from Pakistan’s point of view is glaring human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The issue of Kashmir has been lingering for more than seven decades and Kashmiris are facing persecution at the hands of Indian authorities, Zamir Akram said.

The present Modi Government has unleashed a reign of terror on innocent Kashmiris to deprive them of their due right to self-determination. Another issue to be figured out will be Afghanistan where the humanitarian situation needs world attention. Palestine and other issues will also be discussed during the meeting, he said.

