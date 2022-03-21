Bahria Business School organises moot on ECODE-III

ISLAMABAD: Bahria Business School Islamabad organised 3rd International Conference on Emerging Challenges for Organisations in Developing Economies (ECODE-III) at its E 8 Campus Islamabad.

Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul was the chief guest at the opening ceremony while CEO Centaurus Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan graced the closing ceremony as chief guest.

Rector Bahria University, Vice Admiral (retd) Kaleem Shaukat HI (M) applauded Bahria Business School Islamabad for laying the foundation of a global platform for intellectual discourse on a subject of relevance for all developing economies, especially during current pandemic. Director General Islamabad Campus, Rear Admiral (retd) Naveed Ahmed Rizvi HI (M), extended special thanks and words of acknowledgment to the distinguished participants. The conference was attended by several international speakers including Dr Sander Schroevers (Netherlands), Dr Nadine Waehning (UK), Dr Barbara Stepien (Poland), Joanne Powell (Ireland) and Dr Mauro Arturo (Poland).

The Turkish Ambassador at the opening ceremony highly acknowledged the research efforts of Bahria University and emphasised the need of cooperation between Pakistani and International universities on knowledge exchange, research initiatives and institutional development. CEO Centaurus, during his address at the closing ceremony encouraged the students to look at challenges in Pakistan as untapped opportunities for future progression. He highlighted the importance of education for the youth and creating an entrepreneurial mindset to change the landscape of the country.

Prof Dr Muhammad Naveed, Dean/Principal Bahria Business School, stressed upon the importance of readiness, paradigm shift, strong quality measures, modification in curriculum, new assessment frameworks, pedagogies, and industrial alignment of programmes to improve the quality of education in order to foster soft skill-set and acquisition of working knowledge aligned with needs of corporate and development sectors.

The conference invited insight from business researchers and academic experts on eight thematic areas including Digital Innovation and Sustainable Entrepreneurship, Transfo-rmation and Survival of Businesses Post-pandemic, Digital Infrastructure and Global Business, Crisis Leadership and Organisational Resilience, Innovative Learning for Student Success, Emerging Technologies and Education for Blended Learning, Beyond CSR: Integrated Stakeholder Engagement and CPEC: A Perspective of Regional Connectivity.

