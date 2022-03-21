ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bahria Business School organises moot on ECODE-III

Press Release 21 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Bahria Business School Islamabad organised 3rd International Conference on Emerging Challenges for Organisations in Developing Economies (ECODE-III) at its E 8 Campus Islamabad.

Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul was the chief guest at the opening ceremony while CEO Centaurus Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan graced the closing ceremony as chief guest.

Rector Bahria University, Vice Admiral (retd) Kaleem Shaukat HI (M) applauded Bahria Business School Islamabad for laying the foundation of a global platform for intellectual discourse on a subject of relevance for all developing economies, especially during current pandemic. Director General Islamabad Campus, Rear Admiral (retd) Naveed Ahmed Rizvi HI (M), extended special thanks and words of acknowledgment to the distinguished participants. The conference was attended by several international speakers including Dr Sander Schroevers (Netherlands), Dr Nadine Waehning (UK), Dr Barbara Stepien (Poland), Joanne Powell (Ireland) and Dr Mauro Arturo (Poland).

The Turkish Ambassador at the opening ceremony highly acknowledged the research efforts of Bahria University and emphasised the need of cooperation between Pakistani and International universities on knowledge exchange, research initiatives and institutional development. CEO Centaurus, during his address at the closing ceremony encouraged the students to look at challenges in Pakistan as untapped opportunities for future progression. He highlighted the importance of education for the youth and creating an entrepreneurial mindset to change the landscape of the country.

Prof Dr Muhammad Naveed, Dean/Principal Bahria Business School, stressed upon the importance of readiness, paradigm shift, strong quality measures, modification in curriculum, new assessment frameworks, pedagogies, and industrial alignment of programmes to improve the quality of education in order to foster soft skill-set and acquisition of working knowledge aligned with needs of corporate and development sectors.

The conference invited insight from business researchers and academic experts on eight thematic areas including Digital Innovation and Sustainable Entrepreneurship, Transfo-rmation and Survival of Businesses Post-pandemic, Digital Infrastructure and Global Business, Crisis Leadership and Organisational Resilience, Innovative Learning for Student Success, Emerging Technologies and Education for Blended Learning, Beyond CSR: Integrated Stakeholder Engagement and CPEC: A Perspective of Regional Connectivity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Bahria Business School Islamabad ECODE III Turkish Ambassador Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul

Comments

1000 characters

Bahria Business School organises moot on ECODE-III

PM says ready to ‘forgive’ dissident MNAs

PM tells success stories of his govt

IMF asks govt how it will fund subsidy package

Bizenjo terms Reko Diq project ‘game changer’

NA session on Friday

PTI MNA claims she was offered ‘bribe’

Cotton procurement: Govt to extend CCL to TCP

FCA for Feb 2022: CPPA-G, KE seek tariff rise

Tax year-2021: Number of tax return filers crosses 3m mark

Share of domestic taxes decreases in the collection pie

Read more stories