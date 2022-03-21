Homage paid to former AJK president

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi have paid eulogizing tributes to former AJK president Ghazi Millat Capt Gen Syed Ali Ahmad Shah for his political and social services for the nation.

In their separate statements issued Sunday on the occasion of 32nd death anniversary of the former President, being observed with solemnity and reverence on March 21, the duo said the deceased would be remembered for long in the annals of Kashmir history for his self-services and indomitable role in the freedom struggle of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“Ghazi Millat Capt Gen Syed Ali Ahmad Shah one of the close associates of Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas was a fearless, sincere, courageous and highly revered leader who played a pivotal role in the freedom struggle of Azad Jammu and Kashmir,” they said, adding that the former president had fought against despotic regime along with Kashmiri freedom fighters.

They said that as the President of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, Syed Ali Ahmad Shah established the revolutionary army of Azad Kashmir and added Amur-e-Deeniya in government departments.

President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary said that Syed Ali Ahmad Shah was a man of honesty and integrity and true follower of Islamic principles. “He had played a significant role in the freedom struggle and the movement of accession to Pakistan”, Barrister Chaudhary said, adding that it was imperative that the people must remember the supreme sacrifices rendered by our forefathers.

Pertinently, Syed Ali Ahmad Shah had resigned from the post of Lieutenant of Dogra’s Army as a mark of protest against the atrocities perpetrated against the Kashmiris by the Dogra Army. Later on, he joined the historic movement, which culminated in the shape of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.