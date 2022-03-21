ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Homage paid to former AJK president

APP 21 Mar, 2022

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi have paid eulogizing tributes to former AJK president Ghazi Millat Capt Gen Syed Ali Ahmad Shah for his political and social services for the nation.

In their separate statements issued Sunday on the occasion of 32nd death anniversary of the former President, being observed with solemnity and reverence on March 21, the duo said the deceased would be remembered for long in the annals of Kashmir history for his self-services and indomitable role in the freedom struggle of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“Ghazi Millat Capt Gen Syed Ali Ahmad Shah one of the close associates of Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas was a fearless, sincere, courageous and highly revered leader who played a pivotal role in the freedom struggle of Azad Jammu and Kashmir,” they said, adding that the former president had fought against despotic regime along with Kashmiri freedom fighters.

They said that as the President of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, Syed Ali Ahmad Shah established the revolutionary army of Azad Kashmir and added Amur-e-Deeniya in government departments.

President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary said that Syed Ali Ahmad Shah was a man of honesty and integrity and true follower of Islamic principles. “He had played a significant role in the freedom struggle and the movement of accession to Pakistan”, Barrister Chaudhary said, adding that it was imperative that the people must remember the supreme sacrifices rendered by our forefathers.

Pertinently, Syed Ali Ahmad Shah had resigned from the post of Lieutenant of Dogra’s Army as a mark of protest against the atrocities perpetrated against the Kashmiris by the Dogra Army. Later on, he joined the historic movement, which culminated in the shape of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

