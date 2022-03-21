Flowers, plants exhibition opens: Hill Park neglected in past: Administrator Karachi

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi, Sindh governments Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said that the beautiful Hill Park in Karachi has been neglected in the past.

“I am continuously renovating the city parks since taking charge. It is a pleasure to see the citizens enjoying these parks,” the Administrator expressed these views while talking to media persons after inaugurating an exhibition of flowers and plants at Hill Park here.

Former provincial minister Jamil Yousuf, PPP leader Iqbal Khan, Shakeel Chaudhry, Dawat-e-Islami leader Muhammad Yaqub Attari, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

He said that the Speaker of the National Assembly is deviating from his responsibilities by not convening the Assembly session. “The Supreme Court should look into this matter carefully.

According to Article 54 of the Constitution of Pakistan, after requisition of 25 per cent of the members of the Assembly, the Speaker is bound to convene a meeting within 14 days. But after 13 days, the meeting has not been called yet,” he added.

The Administrator said that the incident that took place at Sindh House in Islamabad is very unfortunate. “What Sheikh Rashid is saying is not appropriate. He himself is a guest for a few days,” Barrister Murtaza Wahab said.

The Administrator Karachi said that he was playing his role in dispelling the impression that the institutions are not working. He said that the KMC has started the process of fixing all the parks for the citizens and this is the eighth big flower show in the last three months.

He said that the renovation of Frere Hall, Taleemi Bagh, Sir Syed Park, Bagh e Rustam, Hill Park, Kidney Hill Park is a proof that the Parks and Horticulture Department is doing its job well. He said that renovation project of 100 parks has been started in Central District which is going on successfully. “I would like to pay tribute to the administration of KMC’s Parks Department fir carrying out all this work at no extra cost,” he said and added that four major institutions of the city have collaborated under public-private partnership.

He said that in collaboration with these institutions, they are carrying out the renovation work of PIDC Bridge, Natha Khan Bridge, Empress Market and Frere Hall. Bohri Jamaat, Faizan Global Relief Foundation had also played its role in the urban forest and tree planting campaign in the city.

In response to a question, the Administrator Karachi said that I have suggested that Lyari Expressway be opened for heavy traffic but the federal government is not playing its role.

He said that heavy traffic passes through the roads of Karachi which often leads to traffic jams. “The Lyari Expressway is operated by the National Highway Authority but it does not want to allow heavy traffic from Karachi to pass through the expressway,” he added.

He said that Governor Sindh had cooperated in this regard but the federal government was not willing to permit heavy on Lyari Expressway.

“I would like to give the good news to the residents of Central District that work has been started on Shahra-e-Noor Jahan at a cost of Rs 1.10 billion,” he said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that in Block 14 Federal B Area, Jahangir Park is being constructed in the style of Iqbal Park Saddar.

He said that Orange Line BRTS infrastructure has been completed and 250 buses will reach Karachi by the last week of April. Out of which 240 buses are for Karachi and 10 for Larkana. On this occasion, Administrator Karachi and others also planted trees in Hill Park.