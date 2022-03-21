The new world ‘disorder’

The more things change the more they are the same. Wrong? Should be, but unfortunately it is right. The fright of the pandemic is not yet over. But it seems the human mind’s ability to learn and renew is already over. Conflicts, sanctions, wars were the way of world behavior pre-pandemic days and sadly they have resumed with the same frequency and ferocity. Is the world a better place to live in? Is the world more peaceful? Is the world safer? Is the world healthier? Is the world more prosperous? The answer is ‘NO’.

This has created a disorder, a chaos, a disturbance not seen since Second World War. Cost of living even in the richest countries has become crushing for the poor and the salaried class. The question is that despite this massive crash in economies and in health, why are nations and especially the world order makers still insistent upon continuing with the older ways. The answer lies below:

The winner takes all philosophy— The ex-US president Trump stripped off America’s principles of equality. The crude exhibition of nationalism, Americanism, racism was at its most blatant display. From throwing “mother of all bombs” on Afghanistan to building a wall on Mexico-US border the superpower apartheid bias was all enveloping. Yes there were some “black lives matter” moments but the overarching philosophy of domination, expansion, control was evident. From hoarding food in pandemic to sponsoring wars in the world the West has displayed their intent of being called the ‘Power Superior’ with a white, well off and mocking face. Smaller countries are just guinea pigs to test lethal weapons of destruction. The destruction/construction formula— The famous reason for Western intervention is “nation building”. All wars are with “noble intent” for saving people of other countries. First they attack and boost their huge defence industry. Then when the country’s infrastructure is ruined, they provide conditional aid. This aid is then spent on hiring multinationals to rebuild the economies.

This is how each multinational becomes bigger than countries. Apple’s net worth is four times the GDP of Pakistan. These multinationals have become symbols of success. They are big, organized and well paid. Citizens all over the world especially in smaller countries dream to work in them and become big fans of the “amazing” systems that produce more and more. This creates intellectual bankruptcy in poor countries and innovation extravaganza in rich countries.

The puppet government formula— The west like pliable leaders. Thus in many a small countries, the Americans get their trained people planted in highest offices. Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani in Afghanistan are examples of this control via their own man. In other countries of strategic importance they “woo” over the government with aid and perks. They are willing to back dictatorial governments and kingdoms in return for control. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are two examples. President Musharraf became a darling of the West as he decided to make Pakistan an ally in the war on terror. The global institutional network— Then there are the international institutions. These financial or legal forums that are supposed to protect the world at large from conflict, economic issues, etc., are in fact run by the rich. The problem starts at the top. The leaders of the World Bank and the IMF are not elected, but are nominated by the US and Europe.

Moreover, voting power in these institutions is skewed heavily in favour of rich countries. The US has de facto veto power over all significant decisions, and together with the rest of the G7 and the European Union controls well over half of the vote in both agencies. Middle- and low-income countries, which together constitute 85 percent of the world’s population, have a minority share. That is why Ukraine is a world issue while Kashmir is hardly an issue.

The hybrid espionage— Another world order control vehicle are foreign missions. These missions’ mission is not to just develop diplomacy connections but become intelligence eyes to infiltrate intellectually and culturally. WikiLeaks revealed that cables were sent from far-flung embassies to State Department headquarters from various missions.

The roughly half-dozen cables from 2008 and 2009 detailing the more aggressive intelligence collection were sent from Washington and signed by Secretaries of State Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Rodham Clinton. These missions engage local targets in bureaucracy, politics and intellectuals, etc., to get intelligence and create cultural inroads. Blackwater in Pakistan was an example and Raymond Davis incident was the epitome of how blatant their interventions are.

The non-cash/kind payoffs— With information as deep as business status, family aspirations, credit card spending of main people in various target groups, the agents of these foreign countries approach them with different methods. One is through NGOs. International charity organizations get funding and pay great salaries.

They interact with government departments. Some of them, not all, may identify key bureaucrats that are malleable. They will offer their children jobs or scholarships, etc., and in return get subtle changes in the policies, etc., that go unnoticed till it is too late. Politicians are offered free trips with families to expensive conferences/courses and are duly influenced to favour certain western agendas. The latest controversy on the EU sending a letter of protest to government in public over abstaining from UN vote on Ukraine is a classic example. The statements given by key politicians favouring the EU stance is perhaps a result of this influence.

The weapons of mass communication— Perhaps the most potent weapon to create order or disorder is the huge narrative building machinery that the West have. Their ability to use soft power and capacity to create images and news that turn fake into reality is unmatched. Russia and China may match them gun to gun but they do not have the spin or the narrative manufacturing ability, or the spread or depth that the west has. Each war that they have indulged in has killed millions but what you see is visuals of Ukrainians or Europeans in agony. Their news network, their netflixes, their videographed distorted documentaries can brainwash anybody.

The era of cold wars is over. The era of world wars is over. The era of regional wars is over. Does that mean that the world is more peaceful and livable. Not really. On the contrary, it is more dangerous and divided than ever. We are not in a state of wars that begin with attacks and end with cease fire. We are in constant state of war. The 5th generation wars are invisible and intangible in their assault. Yet their assault is lethal and durable. The colonial era of occupation is too obvious.

The new strategy is more subliminal and seemingly less coercive. It is a more pervasive way of planting and creating thought processes to create preferences that they control. It is frightening but happening. This disorder needs order. That will only come if instead of focusing on cold wars we shift our focus on cold hearts converting to warm human hearts. The biggest need is to re build and re-promote weapons of mass peace, mass harmony and mass coexistence.

