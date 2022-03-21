CCC&I president removed, new office-bearers elected

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Executive Committee of Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCC&I) held to discuss different issues. After consultation the Executive Committee, issued a joint statement which says that the Chamber’s President has been removed for not convening meetings for the last six consecutive months and other issues.

On the recommendation of Haji Muhammad Shafiq Member Executive Committee, Haji Rehmatullah Pehalwan was unanimously elected as the President. All members present in the meeting supported the proposal.

The Executive Committee unanimously endorsed a proposal which allowed Senior Vice President Salahuddin and Vice President Nazar Jan to retain their offices. The Executive Committee decided to initiate legal investigation of financial irregularities in the chamber during the tenure of former President. Haji Muhammad Shafiq Achakzai was appointed Media Coordinator. The Executive Committee authorized the newly-elected President to continue correspondence on financial matters with all organisations.

The Executive Committee empowered the President to form new committees in consultation with the senior Vice-President and Vice-President. The power of new membership and renewal of existing members was also given to the President and Vice Presidents.

For all illegal membership and renewal of membership, the President has been empowered to take legal action against them and refer the matter to the concerned agencies. It was brought to the notice of the Executive Committee that the necessary stationery of the Chamber of Commerce is not in the possession of the Secretary General. The Secretary General was directed that all relevant office records should be in his possession.

All Government and semi-Government Institutions will be informed that in future, correspondence should be made with the office of the Chamber.

