ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CCC&I president removed, new office-bearers elected

Press Release 21 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Executive Committee of Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCC&I) held to discuss different issues. After consultation the Executive Committee, issued a joint statement which says that the Chamber’s President has been removed for not convening meetings for the last six consecutive months and other issues.

On the recommendation of Haji Muhammad Shafiq Member Executive Committee, Haji Rehmatullah Pehalwan was unanimously elected as the President. All members present in the meeting supported the proposal.

The Executive Committee unanimously endorsed a proposal which allowed Senior Vice President Salahuddin and Vice President Nazar Jan to retain their offices. The Executive Committee decided to initiate legal investigation of financial irregularities in the chamber during the tenure of former President. Haji Muhammad Shafiq Achakzai was appointed Media Coordinator. The Executive Committee authorized the newly-elected President to continue correspondence on financial matters with all organisations.

The Executive Committee empowered the President to form new committees in consultation with the senior Vice-President and Vice-President. The power of new membership and renewal of existing members was also given to the President and Vice Presidents.

For all illegal membership and renewal of membership, the President has been empowered to take legal action against them and refer the matter to the concerned agencies. It was brought to the notice of the Executive Committee that the necessary stationery of the Chamber of Commerce is not in the possession of the Secretary General. The Secretary General was directed that all relevant office records should be in his possession.

All Government and semi-Government Institutions will be informed that in future, correspondence should be made with the office of the Chamber.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

CCC&I new office bearers elected

Comments

1000 characters

CCC&I president removed, new office-bearers elected

PM says ready to ‘forgive’ dissident MNAs

PM tells success stories of his govt

IMF asks govt how it will fund subsidy package

Bizenjo terms Reko Diq project ‘game changer’

NA session on Friday

PTI MNA claims she was offered ‘bribe’

Cotton procurement: Govt to extend CCL to TCP

FCA for Feb 2022: CPPA-G, KE seek tariff rise

Tax year-2021: Number of tax return filers crosses 3m mark

Share of domestic taxes decreases in the collection pie

Read more stories