Peshawar: prices of essential food items show upward trend

PESHAWAR: As the holy month of Ramazan is approaching fast, the upward trend in prices of essential food commodities, including cooking oil/ghee, live chicken meat, cow meat, vegetables, grocery items and others was witnessed in the retail market.

In a weekly survey carried out by Business Recorder in the local market in provincial capital Peshawar, it was noticed the prices of almost all important daily use items have surged ahead of Ramazan.

An unprecedented increase in prices of cooking oil/ghee was witnessed in the local market as the rate of this important kitchen commodity has exceeded at Rs450-460 per kilogramme/litre.

Traders blamed that supply of cooking oil/ghee has been slowed down by the companies ahead of the holy month.

According to the survey, the first category ghee/cooking oil is being sold at Rs450-460 per kg/litre, second category at Rs440 per litre/kg, while imported ghee prices have also increased at Rs400 per kg.

In Peshawar wholesale market, it was noticed that a tin of ghee weight 16-kg has increased at Rs500, reaching it rate at Rs 7000 during the last 15 days, while in retail price of high-quality ghee/cooking oil was available at Rs 450-460 per kg/litre.

According to the ghee dealers, the companies have fixed artificial rates and also curtailed the supply in the market and earned billions of rupees in a few days.

The survey noted the prices of live chicken/meat has increased at Rs 295 per kilogramme against the price of Rs 266 a two days ago, while a dozen of farm eggs are available at Rs 160-170 in the retail market.

Butchers have continued to squeeze poverty-stricken masses by charging artificial rates owing to lack of any price check mechanism and least attention toward this important issue of the local administration.

Beef was being sold at Rs 550-600 and Rs 650 per kilogramme against the official fixed price of Rs 270-300 per kilogramme, while mutton was available at Rs 1400-1500 per kilogramme, the survey noted.

As the Ramazan is approaching fast, the price of flour has also jacked up in the local market because of most use of the item in this holy month. A 20-kg fine four bag was being sold at Rs1300-1350 and Rs1400, while brownze colored flour was available at Rs1200-1250 per 20-kg bag.

Similarly, it was noted that a 80-kg fine flour bag was being sold at Rs 6400-6500 in the wholesale market. Maida (fine flour) was available at Rs 80 per kilogramme. Owing to the increasing price of maida, the rates of confectionary items have also increased exponentially in the open market.

The survey furthermore noticed one kilogram sugar is being sold at Rs 95-96 against the price of Rs 90 per kg in the local market. Prices of packed milk have further surged up as from Rs 10-20 per litre has been witnessed in the local market, it added.

Similarly, the price of fresh milk has also increased as high fat milk is being sold at Rs 140 per litre, low fat milk at Rs 130 per litre. However, the prices of flour remained unchanged as a 20-kg bag was sold at Rs 1300-1450, while an 80-kg flour bag was available at Rs 6400-6500.

The survey noticed one-kilogramme good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs 180 while tota rice being sold at Rs 110-120 per kilogramme.

Dal mash priced at Rs 300-320 per kg, white channa (big size) at Rs 200 while small-size white channa at Rs 160 per kg, dhoti dal at Rs 260 per kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs 240 per kg, dal chilka (Green) at Rs 200 per kilogramme, dal masoor at Rs 180 per kilogramme, gram flour (baisen) at Rs 120 per kilogramme, moonge at Rs 200 per kg., it was noted.

A mixed trend in prices of vegetables witnessed in the local market, the survey noted.

Prices of tomatoes have been reduced at Rs 80-100 per kilogramme from Rs 160 per kilogramme, while onion was available at Rs 60-70 per kilogramme, ginger at Rs 400 per kilogramme, whereas garlic at Rs 400 per kg. Cucumber was available at Rs 50-60 per kg, green chili at Rs 200 per kg while one-kilogramme lemon was available at Rs120 per kg.

Bitter gourd (Karela) was being sold at Rs 250 per kilogramme, capsicum at Rs 180 per kilogrmme, peas are being available at Rs 100-120 per kilogramme, arvi at Rs 100 per kilogramme, cauliflower at Rs 80 per kg, red-potatoes at Rs 80 per kilogramme, cabbage at Rs 80 per kilogramme, bringle at Rs60 per kilogramme.

Long, apple and round gourds were available within range of Rs 80-90 per kilogramme, while ladyfinger was available at Rs 150-200 per kilogramme, Spinach at Rs 30 per bundle, lemon at Rs 120 per kilogramme.

Iranian apples are being sold at 200 per kg while locally produced apples available at Rs 120-150 per kg, bananas available at Rs 50-60 and Rs 70 per dozen, guava was available at Rs 120-150 per kg, pomegranate at Rs 200 per kg, big-size kinnow at Rs 120 per dozen, small-size at Rs 60-70 and Rs 80 per dozen.

