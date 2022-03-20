ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,329
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,521,888
37524hr
Sindh
573,579
Punjab
504,393
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,951
KPK
218,629
Australia bans alumina, bauxite exports to Russia

AFP 20 Mar, 2022

SYDNEY: Australia expanded its sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine Sunday, immediately banning all exports of alumina and bauxite while pledging more weapons and humanitarian assistance.

The export ban aims to impact aluminium production in Russia, which relies on Australia for 20 percent of its alumina.

Russia bans export of some products, equipment after sanctions

It comes just days after Canberra sanctioned oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who owns a stake in Queensland Alumina Limited – a joint venture between Russian aluminium company Rusal and mining giant Rio Tinto, which has vowed to sever all business ties with Russia.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government was working with partners to “put the maximum cost, the maximum pressure on the Putin regime to withdraw from Ukraine”.

Morrison said Australia had levelled 476 sanctions against Russian individuals and institutions since the invasion began.

He also announced Australia would donate 70,000 tonnes of thermal coal to Ukraine, following a request from the besieged nation.

“We understand that it can power up to one million homes,” he said.

In addition, Australia will up its humanitarian assistance with an additional Aus$30 million (US$22.3 million), and will donate a further $21 million in defensive military assistance to Ukraine, including ammunition and body armour.

In recent weeks, the government has approved nearly 5,000 visas from Ukrainians displaced by the conflict, Morrison said.

He announced that Ukrainian refugees would be eligible for a new three-year humanitarian visa, allowing them to work, study and access the country’s health system.

australia Ukraine aluminium Scott Morrison

