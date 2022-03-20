ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,328
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,521,513
48324hr
Sindh
573,347
Punjab
504,324
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,930
KPK
218,583
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

OIC moot: Qureshi asks Bilawal not to become ‘India’s stooge’

Recorder Report 20 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday asked Bilawal Bhutto Zardari not to become a “stooge of India that plans to sabotage the OIC moot”.

“I wanted to tell the nation that India is trying to sabotage the conference and I hope that Pakistan People’s Party chairman would not become part of the agenda of India”, Qureshi said in a statement.

“Bilawal has been worried — but he needs to know that OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) is not an event of the government but of Pakistan”, Qureshi said.

He said the government would face the motion of no confidence in a “dignified manner” and no member of the National Assembly would be stopped from voting.

The government would not compel anybody but would remind the members of NA about their mandate and would face the no-confidence motion in a political, democratic and legal manner, Qureshi said.

The number of members of coalition government of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) was completed in the NA and the Speaker NA would decide the date for the tabling of no-confidence motion, he added.

He said opposition is a group of people with different interests and they have come together to topple the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan but they will fail.

“Opposition alliance is disunited,” he remarked.

The minister said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has internal differences and the party is not united on the issue of no-confidence motion against PM.

He said in the 47th session of the foreign ministers of OIC, it was decided to hold the 48th session in Pakistan, adding letters had been sent to the foreign ministers of OIC and dignitaries would start arriving from Sunday (today).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Assembly Shah Mahmood Qureshi Bilawal Bhutto Zardari OIC

Comments

1000 characters

OIC moot: Qureshi asks Bilawal not to become ‘India’s stooge’

Feb C/A deficit dips 78pc MoM

Next 3 years: $8.7bn ADB assistance ‘in the pipeline’

GST registrations: FBR launches physical verification of manufacturers

Timely actions helped contain deficit: PM

POL products: Rs114bn collected through PL

‘Exports reach $100m per day in Feb’

Discussions constructive: IMF official

PM may lose majority if dissident PTI MPs are disqualified

PTI issues show-cause notices to 13 ‘dissident’ MNAs

Shehbaz terms attack on Sindh House ‘attack on Pakistan’

Read more stories