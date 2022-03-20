OIC moot: Qureshi asks Bilawal not to become ‘India’s stooge’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday asked Bilawal Bhutto Zardari not to become a “stooge of India that plans to sabotage the OIC moot”.

“I wanted to tell the nation that India is trying to sabotage the conference and I hope that Pakistan People’s Party chairman would not become part of the agenda of India”, Qureshi said in a statement.

“Bilawal has been worried — but he needs to know that OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) is not an event of the government but of Pakistan”, Qureshi said.

He said the government would face the motion of no confidence in a “dignified manner” and no member of the National Assembly would be stopped from voting.

The government would not compel anybody but would remind the members of NA about their mandate and would face the no-confidence motion in a political, democratic and legal manner, Qureshi said.

The number of members of coalition government of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) was completed in the NA and the Speaker NA would decide the date for the tabling of no-confidence motion, he added.

He said opposition is a group of people with different interests and they have come together to topple the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan but they will fail.

“Opposition alliance is disunited,” he remarked.

The minister said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has internal differences and the party is not united on the issue of no-confidence motion against PM.

He said in the 47th session of the foreign ministers of OIC, it was decided to hold the 48th session in Pakistan, adding letters had been sent to the foreign ministers of OIC and dignitaries would start arriving from Sunday (today).

