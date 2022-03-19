ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,328
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,521,513
48324hr
Sindh
573,347
Punjab
504,324
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,930
KPK
218,583
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Chinese official calls sanctions on Russia increasingly 'outrageous'

Reuters 19 Mar, 2022

BEIJING: A senior Chinese government official said on Saturday that sanctions imposed by Western nations on Russia over Ukraine are increasingly "outrageous".

Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng also acknowledged Moscow's point of view on NATO, saying the alliance should not further expand eastwards, forcing a nuclear power like Russia "into a corner".

China has yet to condemn Russia's action in Ukraine or call it an invasion, though it has expressed deep concern about the war. Beijing has also opposed economic sanctions on Russia over Ukraine, which it says are unilateral and are not authorised by the U.N. Security Council.

"The sanctions against Russia are getting more and more outrageous," Le said at security forum in Beijing, adding that Russian citizens were being deprived of overseas assets "for no reason".

Ukraine foreign minister says he discussed further Russian sanctions with EU’s Borrell

"History has proven time and again that sanctions cannot solve problems. Sanctions will only harm ordinary people, impact the economic and financial system... and worsen the global economy."

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

In a call on Friday between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, the U.S. president warned his Chinese counterpart of "consequences" if Beijing gave material support to Russia's attack, the White House said.

Moscow has demanded legally binding guarantees from NATO that it will stop its expansion and return to its 1997 borders.

"This pursuit of absolute security (by NATO) precisely leads to absolute non-security," Le said. "The consequences of forcing a major power, especially a nuclear power, into a corner are even more unimaginable."

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said this week that Ukraine could accept international security guarantees that stopped short of its longstanding aim to join NATO.

Joe Biden NATO White House Xi Jinping Chinese government Le Yucheng

Comments

1000 characters

Chinese official calls sanctions on Russia increasingly 'outrageous'

PTI's dissident lawmakers will return in coming days: PM Imran

Pakistan's current account deficit reduces massively to $545mn in February

No-confidence motion: SC issues notices to 4 major political parties

PTI issues show-cause notices to 14 dissident party lawmakers

Russia uses advanced hypersonic missiles in Ukraine for the first time

India's oil imports from US to rise, amid criticism for Russian purchases

PSEB appoints AKD Securities as financial advisor for enlistment of 8 IT/ITES companies

Weekly recap: KSE-100 suffers due to political uncertainty, down 1.43%

Australia’s Smith says Karachi pitch a ‘challenge’ after Test fumble

Read more stories