PPP terms storming ‘act of terrorism’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership have termed the attack of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on Sindh House in Islamabad, “an act of terrorism”.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari strongly condemned the attack of PTI workers including MNAs on Sindh House in Islamabad and called it an act of terrorism.

The PPP chairman said that a well-planned attack on Sindh House is tantamount to an attack on Sindh.

“Crossing dozens of police checkpoints and reaching Sindh House in the Red Zone is a question mark. The Sindh House is Sindh’s identity in the federation. Imran Khan showed his real hatred by invading Sindh,” he said.

Bilawal in a statement on Friday said, “We are not the kind of people who take the law into our own hands but we know how to deal with rebellious elements. By attacking the residences of families of public representatives and judges of high courts, Imran Khan has also violated the sanctity of the four walls.”

Chairman Bilawal said that the attackers of the Parliament, PTV, and Parliament Lodges have attacked the Sindh House and have expressed their fascism. “Imran Khan is bewildered by his defeat. Such cheap tactics cannot get him the support of 172 members,” he said.

Two PTI MNAs, 12 workers arrested after protest turns violent outside Sindh House

Former president of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party-Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack of the PTI workers on the Sindh House.

He said that if Imran Khan had enough numbers, he would have demonstrated his power in the House instead of attacking the parliament lodges and the Sindh House.

“Imran Khan did not attack the Sindh House but the symbol of Sindh in the federation. Imran Khan has hurt the federal identity of Pakistan today and it is unbearable,” he said.

It is apparent to the people of Pakistan who have democratic values and who wants to push the country towards anarchy by spreading chaos, Zardari said.

Speaking to the media, PPP leader Sharjeel Memon lashed out at the federal government, saying that the incident is the failure of the Interior Ministry and the federal capital police. He appealed to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take suo motu action on this incident.

“The attack on the Sindh House is tantamount to an attack on Sindh province,” he remarked, while defending the decision of deploying a large number of Sindh police personnel to protect the building amid reports that the federal government was planning to raid the facility.

“[The] prime minister wants clash because he has lost the political battle. Our leadership asked us to remain peaceful otherwise we can give strong response to the PTI workers. We want to fight this war in the Parliament,” he said.

