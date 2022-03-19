ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,328
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,521,513
48324hr
Sindh
573,347
Punjab
504,324
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,930
KPK
218,583
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PPP terms storming ‘act of terrorism’

Naveed Butt 19 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership have termed the attack of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on Sindh House in Islamabad, “an act of terrorism”.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari strongly condemned the attack of PTI workers including MNAs on Sindh House in Islamabad and called it an act of terrorism.

The PPP chairman said that a well-planned attack on Sindh House is tantamount to an attack on Sindh.

“Crossing dozens of police checkpoints and reaching Sindh House in the Red Zone is a question mark. The Sindh House is Sindh’s identity in the federation. Imran Khan showed his real hatred by invading Sindh,” he said.

Bilawal in a statement on Friday said, “We are not the kind of people who take the law into our own hands but we know how to deal with rebellious elements. By attacking the residences of families of public representatives and judges of high courts, Imran Khan has also violated the sanctity of the four walls.”

Chairman Bilawal said that the attackers of the Parliament, PTV, and Parliament Lodges have attacked the Sindh House and have expressed their fascism. “Imran Khan is bewildered by his defeat. Such cheap tactics cannot get him the support of 172 members,” he said.

Two PTI MNAs, 12 workers arrested after protest turns violent outside Sindh House

Former president of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party-Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack of the PTI workers on the Sindh House.

He said that if Imran Khan had enough numbers, he would have demonstrated his power in the House instead of attacking the parliament lodges and the Sindh House.

“Imran Khan did not attack the Sindh House but the symbol of Sindh in the federation. Imran Khan has hurt the federal identity of Pakistan today and it is unbearable,” he said.

It is apparent to the people of Pakistan who have democratic values and who wants to push the country towards anarchy by spreading chaos, Zardari said.

Speaking to the media, PPP leader Sharjeel Memon lashed out at the federal government, saying that the incident is the failure of the Interior Ministry and the federal capital police. He appealed to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take suo motu action on this incident.

“The attack on the Sindh House is tantamount to an attack on Sindh province,” he remarked, while defending the decision of deploying a large number of Sindh police personnel to protect the building amid reports that the federal government was planning to raid the facility.

“[The] prime minister wants clash because he has lost the political battle. Our leadership asked us to remain peaceful otherwise we can give strong response to the PTI workers. We want to fight this war in the Parliament,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

terrorism Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Red Zone PTI workers Sindh house

Comments

1000 characters

PPP terms storming ‘act of terrorism’

Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.6pc YoY

IT sector, freelancers and startups: FBR ‘drafting’ ordinance aimed at extending incentives

FO urges envoys to follow norms for meeting politicians

GST calculation, levy: FBR clarifies discount on standardized tax invoice

Ministry proposes 3MMT of wheat import

Two PTI MNAs held, released

Ahead of no-confidence vote: Govt to seek SC ruling over ‘defections’

SCBA, PBC oppose ‘Governor’s rule’ proposal

SPI down 1.37pc WoW

Read more stories