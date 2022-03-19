USC increases prices of rice ahead of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: Just two weeks before the start of Ramzan, the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has increased rice price by Rs25 per kg and basin price by Rs30 per kg.

According to an announcement, basin price has been increased from Rs160 per kg to Rs190 per kg. Basin is one of the most used item during Ramzan as traditionally, people across the country use it for making pakoras and samosas during the holy month.

Moreover, with an increase of Rs25 per kg in rice price it has reached to Rs175 per kg. In recent days, ghee/cooking oil prices have also witnessed an unprecedented increase as within the past one month Dalda ghee/cooking oil price has jumped from Rs2,050 per 5kg pack to Rs2,260 per 5kg pack, while B-grade ghee /cooking oil prices have also increased.

