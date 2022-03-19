Motorway Police celebrates Holi with Hindu staff

KARACHI: Motorway Police celebrated Holi festivities with the staff belonging to the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi festival.

In this regard, celebrations were organized at SP Office Motorway Police Hyderabad and SP Office Motorway Police Sukkur with the staff belonging to Hindu community. These ceremonies were organized all over Pakistan on the directives of IG Motorway Police Inam Ghani. During the ceremonies cakes were cut with the staff belonging to the Hindu community and gifts were also distributed among them. The staff belonging to the Hindu community thanked the senior officers for this initiative.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022