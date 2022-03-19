KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 177,563 tonnes of cargo comprising 100,637 tonnes of import cargo and 76,926 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 100,637 comprised of 68,781 tonnes of Containerised Cargo, 1,005 tonnes of Soya Bean Seed and 30,851 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 76,926 tonnes comprised of 63,977 tonnes of containerized cargo, 1,201 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,006 tonnes of Cement, 3,006 tonnes of Clinkers, 442 tonnes of Rice and 8,300 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 10168 containers comprising of 5436 containers import and 4732 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1245 of 20’s and 1878 of 40’s loaded while 37 of 20’s and 199 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1593 of 20’s and 769 of 40’s loaded containers while 135 of 20’s and 733 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly, 09 ships namely, Xin Shanghai, Jolly Cristallo, Clemens Schulte, MT Quetta, Leader, Maersk Bering, Jabal Ali S have berth at Karachi Port.

Around 05 ships namely, Ital Usodimare, Peridot, Sti Gratitude, Kota Naked an Teera Bhum have sailed out from Karachi Port.

As many as 06 cargoes, namely JO Ask, Delfine, Mol Geneses, Hai Tun Zuo, Mohar and IYO were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

Meanwhile eight more consignment of Rice, Chemicals, Coal, Steel coil, Canola oil and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Berths were engaged by 11 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Navios Constellation and Irenes Ray left the Port on Thursday morning, while two more ships, MOL Gensis and Estia are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the port where a cargo volume of 265,055 tonnes, comprising 204,145 tonnes imports cargo and 60,910 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,503 Containers (2,598 TEUs Imports and 2,553 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Pacific Wealth, SG Pegasus and Felicity & another ship APL California carrying Coal, Chemicals, Furnace oil and Containers are expected to take berths at PIBT, EVTL, FOTCO and QICT on Friday, 18th March-2022.

