LIBOR interbank offered rates
19 Mar, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (March 18, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.08029 0.07843 0.08675 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.44857 0.38700 0.46757 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.92786 0.80286 0.94814 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 1.27443 1.10286 1.27443 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 1.77571 1.53486 1.77571 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
