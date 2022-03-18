ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,326
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,817
18324hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,219
Balochistan
35,454
Islamabad
134,910
KPK
218,503
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Aluminium gains on renewed Russia worries, nickel dives again

Reuters 18 Mar, 2022

LONDON: Aluminium prices extended gains on Friday on renewed worries about supply from Russia after peace talks faltered with Ukraine, while LME nickel tumbled 12% to hit limit down again.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) added 1% to $3,418 a tonne by 1130 GMT, but was down about 1% on the week.

“The market is concerned that the Ukraine conflict could persist for longer, so that’s refocused attention on worries about supply for many commodities from Russia,” said Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International.

“The spill-over impact of higher oil prices will have a much larger impact on aluminium than other base metals.”

Industrial metals slip on China COVID surge

Oil prices extended gains on Friday after slim progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. They surged nearly 9% on Thursday in their largest percentage gain since mid-2020.

Missiles continued to rain down on Ukraine on Friday while a big gap remains with Russia on positions in peace talks for halting the fighting.

Metals were also buoyed by calmer conditions in top metals consumer China, where the government has launched a strategy to deal with rising COVID infections with minimal damage to the economy, Fu added.

“At first people were very worried that maybe China would suffer a sharper than expected slowdown, but it seems to be under control now, as well as financial markets after the regulator came in to support sentiment.”

China’s economic czar Vice Premier Liu He and other policymaking bodies offered assurances of more support on Wednesday.

The most-traded April aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading up 3.3% at 22,810 yuan ($3,590.09) a tonne.

LME nickel slid by its maximum price limit for the third day running, dropping 12% in thin volumes to $36,915 a tonne when it opened.

China’s aluminium imports in the first two months of 2022 were down 26.2% from a year earlier, data showed on Friday.

LME copper rose 0.6% to $10,302.50 a tonne, zinc added 0.3% to $3,838.50, lead gained 0.6% at $2,265.50, and tin climbed 1.8% to $42,460.

Aluminium prices LME aluminium aluminium producer

Comments

1000 characters

Aluminium gains on renewed Russia worries, nickel dives again

Rupee woes continue against USD, ends week at record low

PTI workers barge into Sindh House

Indus Motor expected to hike auto rates

No decision made on governor's rule in Sindh: Sheikh Rashid

Pak-Australia matches moved from Rawalpindi to Lahore

‘Sindh House’ puts PTI govt in an ugly quandary

$6bn rescue package: IMF says having ‘constructive’ talks with Pakistan

Oil gains as Russia-Ukraine talks stall

Diversion of LNG to households: PD says circular debt likely to soar to Rs398bn by 2025

Pakistan, China agree to execute ML-1 project

Read more stories