ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,326
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,817
18324hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,219
Balochistan
35,454
Islamabad
134,910
KPK
218,503
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pak-Australia matches moved from Rawalpindi to Lahore

  • Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid says this was due to current political situation
BR Web Desk 18 Mar, 2022

Pakistan's white-ball series against Australia has been moved from Rawalpindi to Lahore amid rising political tensions in Islamabad, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Sheikh Rashid said that the move was because of the political situation in the country, amid the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Little known Asif Afridi in Pakistan's limited-overs squad for Australia series

The twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad will be the centre of political activities. Rallies, protests, and sit-ins are expected from political parties in the coming week.

According to the original schedule, three ODIs and one T20 international were to be played in Rawalpindi.

Australia are currently in Lahore to play the third Test of a three-match series, starting March 21. The first two Tests - in Rawalpindi and Karachi - were drawn. It is the first time the Australian team is touring the country since 1998.

At the presser, Rashid also said he had presented Prime Minister Imran Khan with a summary about imposing governor's rule in Sindh, but a decision on this has as yet not been made.

ODI series Pakistan vs Australia Australia in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Pak-Australia matches moved from Rawalpindi to Lahore

Rupee woes continue against USD, ends week at record low

PTI workers barge into Sindh House

Indus Motor expected to hike auto rates

No decision made on governor's rule in Sindh: Sheikh Rashid

‘Sindh House’ puts PTI govt in an ugly quandary

$6bn rescue package: IMF says having ‘constructive’ talks with Pakistan

Oil gains as Russia-Ukraine talks stall

Diversion of LNG to households: PD says circular debt likely to soar to Rs398bn by 2025

Pakistan, China agree to execute ML-1 project

Read more stories