Pak-Australia matches moved from Rawalpindi to Lahore

Pakistan's white-ball series against Australia has been moved from Rawalpindi to Lahore amid rising political tensions in Islamabad, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Sheikh Rashid said that the move was because of the political situation in the country, amid the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad will be the centre of political activities. Rallies, protests, and sit-ins are expected from political parties in the coming week.

According to the original schedule, three ODIs and one T20 international were to be played in Rawalpindi.

Australia are currently in Lahore to play the third Test of a three-match series, starting March 21. The first two Tests - in Rawalpindi and Karachi - were drawn. It is the first time the Australian team is touring the country since 1998.

At the presser, Rashid also said he had presented Prime Minister Imran Khan with a summary about imposing governor's rule in Sindh, but a decision on this has as yet not been made.