ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
BOP 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.1%)
GTECH 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
KOSM 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
MLCF 34.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.89%)
PACE 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PTC 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.21%)
TPL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-21.12%)
TREET 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.61%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.76%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.85%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
BR100 4,353 Decreased By -35.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,423 Decreased By -226.4 (-1.45%)
KSE100 43,807 Decreased By -168.5 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -193.1 (-1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Little known Asif Afridi in Pakistan's limited-overs squad for Australia series

AFP 17 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan named two surprise inclusions to their limited-overs squads on Thursday for the one-day international and T20 matches against Australia later this month.

Little known spin-bowling allrounder Asif Afridi and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris were brought in following impressive performances in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League.

The 35-year-old Afridi took eight wickets in five matches for Multan Sultans in the T20 tournament.

Haris, 20, smashed 166 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 186.5 for Peshawar in the PSL and impressed with both bat and gloves.

"This is a reward for the hard work and consistent performances by Afridi and Haris in the domestic circuit," Pakistan's chief selector Mohammad Wasim said in a statement.

The three-match one-day international starts on March 29, with the second and third games scheduled for March 31 and April 2.

Babar Azam and Rizwan deny Australia victory as second Test ends in a draw

The ODI series is part of the World Cup Super League, a qualification round for the 2023 World Cup to be held in India.

The only T20 International is set for April 5 in Rawalpindi.

Babar Azam will lead Pakistan in both formats.

The limited over matches are to be played in Rawalpindi but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering moving the venue to Lahore, with a final decision expected in the next few days.

Australia are currently playing a three-match Test series in their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years, having previously refused to visit over security concerns.

The series is tied at 0-0 after the first two Tests were drawn in Rawalpindi and Karachi. The third match starts in Lahore on Monday.

Pakistan ODI squad: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

T20I squad: Babar Azam (capt), Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan australia Babar Azam T20I Mohammad Rizwan Test match ODIs Asif Afridi

Comments

1000 characters

Little known Asif Afridi in Pakistan's limited-overs squad for Australia series

As tensions rise, PTI's MNA asks Sindh govt to provide security

Surge in power sector capacity payments ‘haemorrhaging’ government finances: Tarin

Rupee crosses 180 for first time against USD

Bourse fails to sustain gains, KSE-100 Index down 0.4%

UN establishes formal ties with Taliban-governed Afghanistan

PPP, PDM to protect MNAs being threatened with violence: Bilawal

IFC enhances trade facility for private Pakistani bank

Biden to speak with Xi about Ukraine war: White House

PSX website, down due to technical issues, back up

Read more stories