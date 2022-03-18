ANL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.85%)
ASC 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 82.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-4.72%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.69%)
FFL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.13%)
FNEL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-6.79%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-8.11%)
GGL 14.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-5.73%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.04%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.03%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.43%)
PACE 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-5.03%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
PRL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.97%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.29%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
SNGP 30.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.11%)
TELE 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-7.1%)
TPL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.5%)
TPLP 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.69%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.29%)
TRG 71.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-5.75%)
UNITY 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.06%)
WAVES 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.55%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
BR100 4,296 Decreased By -56.7 (-1.3%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,369 Decreased By -438.4 (-1%)
KSE30 16,608 Decreased By -217.5 (-1.29%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,326
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,817
18324hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,219
Balochistan
35,454
Islamabad
134,910
KPK
218,503
Putin tells Scholz that Kyiv is stalling peace talks with Moscow

Reuters 18 Mar, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a phone call on Friday that Kyiv was attempting to stall peace talks with Russia but that Moscow was still keen to continue negotiations.

“It was noted that the Kyiv regime is attempting in every possible way to delay the negotiation process, putting forward more and more unrealistic proposals,” the Kremlin said in a readout of the call. “Nonetheless the Russian side is ready to continue searching for a solution in line with its well-known principled approaches.”

Olaf Scholz President Vladimir Putin

