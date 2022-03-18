ANL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.68%)
ASC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
ASL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.98%)
AVN 83.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-3.46%)
BOP 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.12%)
FFL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
FNEL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.14%)
GGGL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.21%)
GGL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.33%)
GTECH 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.13%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.27%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
MLCF 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.73%)
PACE 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
PRL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.62%)
PTC 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
TELE 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.8%)
TPL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.1%)
TPLP 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.9%)
TREET 30.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.21%)
TRG 72.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-4.76%)
UNITY 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
WAVES 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.04%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.22%)
BR100 4,315 Decreased By -38.1 (-0.88%)
BR30 15,113 Decreased By -309.2 (-2%)
KSE100 43,519 Decreased By -288.4 (-0.66%)
KSE30 16,681 Decreased By -144.8 (-0.86%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,326
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,817
18324hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,219
Balochistan
35,454
Islamabad
134,910
KPK
218,503
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Shenzhen eases lockdown as pandemic gnaws at China economy

AFP 18 Mar, 2022

BEIJING: China’s southern tech powerhouse Shenzhen has partially eased lockdown measures, after President Xi Jinping stressed the need to “minimise the impact” of the coronavirus pandemic on the nation’s economy.

The city of 17.5 million, under full lockdown since Sunday, resumed work, factory operations and public transport in four districts and a special economic zone, Shenzhen’s government said late Thursday.

Those areas have “achieved dynamic zero-Covid in the community”, it added.

China reported 4,365 new infections nationwide Friday, according to National Health Commission data, as the country battles a nationwide Omicron surge, its worst coronavirus outbreak since early 2020.

China’s Shenzhen city says will allow firms to resume work in an orderly manner

Millions remain under lockdown across the country, many under hyper-local restrictions aimed at smothering clusters as they emerge without shutting down entire cities.

China has firmly stuck to a “dynamic zero-Covid” strategy since the pandemic began, through targeted lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions – an approach that has left it increasingly isolated in a world adjusting to the pandemic.

However, frequent virus shutdowns affecting major port and industrial cities have dampened the country’s economic growth, leading to Beijing announcing the weakest GDP target in decades earlier this month of 5.5 percent.

The new measures in Shenzhen were introduced to balance “epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development”, said a notice from the city’s virus response command centre.

Shenzhen is home to supply chains for major companies making everything from iPhones to washing machines, while some of China’s biggest tech firms also have campuses around the city.

Yantian port, whose three-week closure last summer due to an outbreak exacerbated global shipping delays, is included in one of the districts where measures were relaxed.

The notice added that Shenzhen’s epidemic situation “remains severe, but is generally controllable” and that the city had completed two rounds of mass virus testing on its population.

Shenzhen-based factories of iPhone manufacturer Foxconn temporarily shut down earlier this week due to virus lockdowns, which triggered a major selloff of Chinese tech stocks listed in Hong Kong.

The measures came after Xi referenced the spiralling economic costs of China’s zero-Covid strategy during a Politburo meeting Thursday where he vowed to “stick to” the approach, saying “persistence is victory”.

Eight Shenzhen officials have been dismissed so far over their perceived negligent handling of the outbreak, according to a Friday notice on the city’s official Weibo account.

Shenzhen reported 105 new cases on Friday, according to National Health Commission figures.

China hong kong National Health Commission President Xi Jinping

Comments

1000 characters

Shenzhen eases lockdown as pandemic gnaws at China economy

$6bn rescue package: IMF says having ‘constructive’ talks with Pakistan

Oil jumps on lack of progress in Russia-Ukraine talks

Diversion of LNG to households: Circular debt likely to soar to Rs398bn by 2025: PD

Pakistan, China agree to execute ML-1 project

PM decides to take on ‘defectors’

SCBA moves SC, urges it to ‘intervene’

Jul-Feb FDI rises 6pc to $1.257bn YoY

Wheat support price raised, fertilizer subsidy approved

SBP argues why higher growth imperative

SC dismisses KE plea against SHC verdict

Read more stories