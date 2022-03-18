Illegal housing societies: PM directs Punjab govt to take action

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Punjab government to take legal action against illegal housing societies that are risking lives and investments of general public by selling lands in flood plains.

This was directed by the premier while chairing a meeting to review progress of work on Central Business District (CBD) and Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) projects on Thursday.

The prime minister said that unplanned and unmanaged urban sprawl will affect food security where green areas are being converted to housing and commercial areas.

He said that government is adopting environment-friendly approach for new urban projects to cater for residential and commercial need as well as preserving green areas.

While appreciating the efforts of CBD team, the prime minister stated that record revenue of Rs57.88 billion has been generated during two auctions of commercial plots in CBD. He added that the government has targeted dead capital lying unutilized throughout the country and has converted it into sustainable revenue generating initiatives.

The prime minister emphasized that there are massive investment opportunities for overseas Pakistanis to make safe investments in CBD and RUDA projects.

