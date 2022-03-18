PARTLY FACETIOUS: One is a leader and the other the daughter of a leader

“I reckon The Khan is doing a Maryam Nawaz instead of a Zardari and he needs to do a Zardari?”

“You are so very, very unbalanced I mean how can you compare apples and oranges.”

“Who is the apple and who the orange and…and in memory of the much beloved Rehman Malik let me ask, who is the banana?”

“This is no laughing matter. You cannot take the name of Maryam Nawaz with the likes of The Khan.”

“I concede that one is a leader and the other the daughter of a leader but both are crowd pullers and both think jalsas, big jalsas, make a prime minister - if you recall reports at the time Nawaz Sharif was de-seated, it was his daughter who insisted the GT road route to Lahore with jalsas, big ones if I recall, on the way and…”

“Right, but it didn’t restore daddy though the PML-N government remained, and I reckon if and when The Khan government falls The Khan would not want the PTI to stay in power without him at the helm.”

“Nawaz Sharif remains at the helm of his party.”

“That’s true, anyway The Khan is absolutely not the same as Zardari sahib. I mean Zardari sahib quite effortlessly took Maryam Nawaz out of the running — just like taking a fly out of the milk while The Khan in spite of his extremely derogatory remarks about Zardari has not been able to take him out of the milk jar and this in spite of reportedly all the proof in the world…”

“You reckon The Khan’s anti-corruption czar Shahzad Akbar has the proof?”

“Nah, all the papers in front of him when he held press conferences to bash Zardari sahib or Sharifs were not the real deal.”

“So where are the papers?”

“With Chairman National Accountability Bureau perhaps…”

“One question: assuming that The Khan loses the vote of no confidence what fate is in store for NAB chairman?”

“That’s a tough one.”

“I thought you would say that NAB would be shut down and all possible state machinery will be used against the chairman and…”

“I reckon Zardari sahib may have use for him and use him against The Khan and his henchmen. See it was Zardari-Sharif nexus that appointed him and The Khan simply kept him on realizing his vast experience in being more loyal than the king…”

“Hmm, but you know The Khan did a Dar as well: if you recall Dar had himself declared innocent in court for his 40-page affidavit acknowledging that he laundered money for the Sharifs by getting the state attorney not to contest the case against him, and The Khan did that for the 2014 attack on parliament…”

“As did the President and Asad Umar.”

“Equal justice for all but hey some are more equal than others.”

