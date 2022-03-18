Punjab minister steps up criticism of PML-N, its leadership

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Prisons Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has closed “all doors” for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to come back into power once again.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has closed all avenues for the PML-N to come back into power once again and he will neither get himself involved in corruption nor he will let others to do so, and this is why the opposition parties are making hue and cry and wanted to de-seat the premier”, claimed Chohan.

The minister was reacting to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s suggestion of forming a “national government” for the next five years by eliminating the incumbent PTI government.

“Without the PTI, forming a national government led by Maqsood Chaprasi is a wishful thinking of the PML-N,” he said, referring to one of the prime suspects arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the alleged money laundering investigations against the Sharif family.

According to Chohan, Shehbaz Sharif cannot change public opinion by giving “frivolous” suggestions like constituting a national government as the PTI is still the country’s largest and populous political party.

