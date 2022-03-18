KW&SB arrests two drivers, confiscate their tankers for ‘stealing’ water

KARACHI: Anti-Theft Cell of Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KW&SB) on Thursday claimed to have arrested two accused for stealing water illegally and confiscated two tankers and registered cases in Orangi Town police station.

The in-charge Anti-Theft Cell KW&SB Abdul Wahid Shaikh arrested two drivers along with their tankers & handed over them to Orangi Town Police Station. The suspects illegally leaked water board lines, filled an underground water tank, and sold contaminated and unhealthy water through tankers in different parts of the city. On the occasion, Minister Local Govt Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the scope of operation against water thieves should be further expanded and they should be brought under the control of law.

