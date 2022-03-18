KPT organises seminar on ‘Marine Salvage’

KARACHI: Karachi Port Trust (KPT) organized a seminar on Marine Salvage covering legal, operational, safety and environment aspects at KPT Staff College, Lalazar, Karachi.

Chairman KPT Nadir Mumtaz Warraich while speaking on the occasion highlighted the importance of marine salvage and said that although resources are scarce but we as maritime stakeholders must collectively make ourselves self sufficient. He said that it is equally the duty of ports and stakeholders to get equipped with sophisticated and ultramodern gadgets to enable ourselves to handle all kind of emergency situations.

Chairman KPT appreciated the support provided by stakeholders in organizing the seminar which will eventually bring fruitful results. He said shipping though contributes to global prosperity but disasters like grounding, collision and sinking of vessels impacts adversely on port business as well on marine environment.

Earlier KPT General Manager Operations, Rear Admiral Zubair Shafique, in his keynote welcome address termed the seminar as an excellent opportunity to understand the severity of such disasters and their costs. He said that marine salvage team is an integral part of sustainable operations which needs to be established. Perhaps it is a challenge that we all face today, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022