‘A sane advice’

This is apropos a letter to the Editor carried by the newspaper yesterday. The writer who has heaped a lot of praise on the Chaudhry of Gujrat appears to have misread the situation, to say the least. In my view, however, Chaudhry Shujaat’s hypocrisy is unbelievable.

He and his family are responsible for the chaos and now he wants others to come to the rescue! It is quite unfortunate that an otherwise seasoned and prudent politician, who is said to be bed-ridden due to some illness and old age, has become a part of the problem; he’s no longer solution to the problem because of his terribly flawed approach to the situation. He must come clean about his strategy, although his brother, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, has been quoted as saying by media that their party, PML-Q, is still part of the PTI-led coalition governments at Centre and in Punjab.

Chaudhry Nasir Bashir (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022