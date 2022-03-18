ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
BOP 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.1%)
GTECH 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
KOSM 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
MLCF 34.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.89%)
PACE 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PTC 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.21%)
TPL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-21.12%)
TREET 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.61%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.76%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.85%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
BR100 4,353 Decreased By -35.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,423 Decreased By -226.4 (-1.45%)
KSE100 43,807 Decreased By -168.5 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -193.1 (-1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf bourses rise tracking oil prices; financials boost Saudi

Reuters 18 Mar, 2022

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday, as oil prices jumped after the International Energy Agency said three million barrels a day of Russian oil and products could be shut in from next month.

Oil prices, a key factor for the Gulf’s financial markets, climbed 4%, with the Benchmark Brent crude futures adding $4 to $102.02 a barrel by 0926 GMT.

“Gulf Cooperation Council stock markets were mostly performing positively today while investors return to the market to buy the dip after a week of price corrections,” wrote Miguel Rodriguez, chief market analyst at CAPEX.com.

Rodriguez added uncertainties on the supply availability of oil amid rising COVID-19 cases in China are still weighing on sentiment. The Qatari benchmark gained 0.9%, buoyed by a 7.5% rise in Investment Holding Group after the real estate financier secured regulatory approval to buy out Elegancia Group.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index advanced 0.9%, with Saudi Industrial Investment Group jumping 7%.

The index was boosted by financial companies such as Bupa Arabia, Salama Cooperative Insurance, and Bank Aljazira. “The Saudi stock market saw its main index rise thanks to the expected boost IPOs could bring to the market throughout this year. This comes in parallel to the solid economic growth recorded in the country,” said Rodriguez.

IPO activity in Saudi has been seeing a recent boom following the listing of Saudi Aramco in 2019.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.2%, while Dubai’s main share index advanced 1.1%. Heavyweights Dubai Financial Market and Emaar Development boosted Duabi’s main index.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index edged 0.2% higher.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.9% to 12,769

ABU DHABI up 0.2% to 9,608

DUBAI added 1.1% to 3,410

QATAR gained 0.9% to 13,398

EGYPT up 0.2% to 10,726

BAHRAIN firmed 0.2% to 1,965

OMAN rose 0.1% to 4,316

KUWAIT was flat at 8,694.

Oil prices Stock markets COVID International Energy Agency

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf bourses rise tracking oil prices; financials boost Saudi

Diversion of LNG to households: Circular debt likely to soar to Rs398bn by 2025: PD

Pakistan, China agree to execute ML-1 project

PM decides to take on ‘defectors’

SCBA moves SC, urges it to ‘intervene’

Jul-Feb FDI rises 6pc to $1.257bn YoY

Wheat support price raised, fertilizer subsidy approved

$6bn rescue package: IMF says having ‘constructive’ talks with Pakistan

SBP argues why higher growth imperative

SC dismisses KE plea against SHC verdict

5-day ultimatum given to govt: Pharma sector rejects new FBR rules

Read more stories