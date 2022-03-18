ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
BOP 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.1%)
GTECH 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
KOSM 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
MLCF 34.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.89%)
PACE 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PTC 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.21%)
TPL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-21.12%)
TREET 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.61%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.76%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.85%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
BR100 4,353 Decreased By -35.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,423 Decreased By -226.4 (-1.45%)
KSE100 43,807 Decreased By -168.5 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -193.1 (-1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 18 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd #       11-03-2022   18-03-2022                                  18-03-2022
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                      07-03-2022   19-03-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd          14-03-2022   21-03-2022    NIL                           21-03-2022
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd #     15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                  21-03-2022
I.C.I Pakistan Ltd #             15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                  21-03-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd      15-03-2022   22-03-2022    60%(F)         11-03-2022     22-03-2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd            16-03-2022   22-03-2022    50%(F)         14-03-2022     22-03-2022
TPL Properties Ltd #             21-03-2022   22-03-2022                                  22-03-2022
TPL Properties Ltd               21-03-2022   22-03-2022    30% B          17-03-2022
Allied Bank Ltd                  17-03-2022   24-03-2022    20%(F)         15-03-2022     24-03-2022
Engro Corporation Ltd            18-03-2022   24-03-2022    10%(F)         16-03-2022     24-03-2022
Askari Bank Ltd                  18-03-2022   24-03-2022    NIL                           24-03-2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd                      18-03-2022   24-03-2022    40%(F)         16-03-2022     24-03-2022
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd #          19-03-2022   24-03-2022                                  24-03-2022
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd      11-03-2022   25-03-2022
Soneri Bank Ltd                  18-03-2022   25-03-2022    15%(F)         16-03-2022     25-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd     19-03-2022   25-03-2022    46.50%(F)      17-03-2022     25-03-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd         20-03-2022   26-03-2022
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd      21-03-2022   28-03-2022    30%(F)         17-03-2022     28-03-2022
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd #       22-03-2022   28-03-2022                                  28-03-2022
Hussein Sugar Mills Ltd #        22-03-2022   28-03-2022                                  28-03-2022
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd               22-03-2022   28-03-2022    50%(F)         18-03-2022     28-03-2022
MCB Bank Ltd                     17-03-2022   29-03-2022    50%(F)         15-03-2022     29-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd #      19-03-2022   29-03-2022                                  29-03-2022
Bank AL Habib Ltd                21-03-2022   29-03-2022    70%(F)         17-03-2022     29-03-2022
United Bank Ltd                  22-03-2022   29-03-2022    60%(F)         18-03-2022     29-03-2022
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd                   22-03-2022   29-03-2022    17.5%(F)       18-03-2022     29-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd                 22-03-2022   29-03-2022    20%(F)         18-03-2022     29-03-2022
Faysal Bank Ltd                  22-03-2022   29-03-2022    10%(F)         18-03-2022     29-03-2022
The Bank of Khyber               23-03-2022   29-03-2022    5% B           21-03-2022     29-03-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd                  25-03-2022   29-03-2022    15%(F)         22-03-2022     29-03-2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd #         22-03-2022   30-03-2022                                  30-03-2022
Summit Bank Ltd                  23-03-2022   30-03-2022    NIL                           30-03-2022
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation        24-03-2022   30-03-2022
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd          24-03-2022   30-03-2022    NIL                           30-03-2022
The Bank of Punjab               24-03-2022   30-03-2022    12.5% B        21-03-2022     30-03-2022
Habib Bank Ltd                   24-03-2022   30-03-2022    22.5%(F)       21-03-2022     30-03-2022
JS Bank Ltd                      24-03-2022   30-03-2022    NIL                           30-03-2022
National Bank of Pakistan        24-03-2022   30-03-2022    10%(F)         21-03-2022     30-03-2022
Cyan Ltd                         24-03-2022   30-03-2022    40%(F)         21-03-2022     30-03-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd #        21-03-2022   31-03-2022                                  31-03-2022
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd #      23-03-2022   31-03-2022                                  31-03-2022
Hira Textile Mills Ltd #         24-03-2022   31-03-2022                                  31-03-2022
Masood Textile Mills Ltd #       24-03-2022   31-03-2022                                  31-03-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd       24-03-2022   31-03-2022    NIL                           31-03-2022
Kohinoor Mills Ltd #             25-03-2022   31-03-2022                                  31-03-2022
EFU General Insurance Ltd        25-03-2022   31-03-2022    55%(F)         22-03-2022     31-03-2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd           25-03-2022   31-03-2022    105%(F)        22-03-2022     31-03-2022
Image Pakistan Ltd #             26-03-2022   31-03-2022                                  31-03-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                     30-03-2022   31-03-2022
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd #        25-03-2022   01-04-2022                                  01-04-2022
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd #         26-03-2022   01-04-2022                                  01-04-2022
Unity Foods Ltd #                30-03-2022   01-04-2022                                  01-04-2022
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Ltd                      31-03-2022   06-04-2022    115%(F)        29-03-2022     06-04-2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd              31-03-2022   07-04-2022    900%(F)        29-03-2022     07-04-2022
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd      06-04-2022   08-04-2022    2450%(F)       04-04-2022     08-04-2022
Systems Ltd                      04-04-2022   11-04-2022    50%(F),100%B   31-03-2022     11-04-2022
JS Investments Ltd               05-04-2022   11-04-2022    NIL                           11-04-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd #       08-04-2022   14-04-2022                                  14-04-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd                  08-04-2022   16-04-2022    NIL                           16-04-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd-B                08-04-2022   16-04-2022    NIL                           16-04-2022
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd        11-04-2022   18-04-2022    100%(F),10%B   7-04-2022      18-04-2022
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd              12-04-2022   18-04-2022    25% B          8-04-2022      18-04-2022
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd     12-04-2022   18-04-2022    NIL                           18-04-2022
JS Global Capital Ltd            12-04-2022   19-04-2022    NIL                           19-04-2022
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Ltd           13-04-2022   19-04-2022    90%(F)         11-04-2022     19-04-2022
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                      15-04-2022   19-04-2022    1500%(F)       13-04-2022     19-04-2022
Shell Pakistan Ltd               6-04-2022    20-04-2022    NIL                           20-04-2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                     13-04-2022   20-04-2022    NIL                           20-04-2022
Tri-Pack Films Ltd               14-04-2022   20-04-2022    130%(F)        12-04-2022     20-04-2022
Atlas Insurance Ltd              14-04-2022   21-04-2022    45%(F),10%B    12-04-2022     21-04-2022
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd                   14-04-2022   21-04-2022    200%(F)        12-04-2022     21-04-2022
Pakistan Tobacco
Company Ltd                      15-04-2022   21-04-2022    280%(F)        13-04-2022     21-04-2022
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd      15-04-2022   21-04-2022    NIL                           21-04-2022
BIPL Securities Ltd              15-04-2022   21-04-2022    5%(F)          13-04-2022     21-04-2022
TPL Insurance Ltd                18-04-2022   25-04-2022    NIL                           25-04-2022
Bata Pakistan Ltd                19-04-2022   25-04-2022    NIL                           25-04-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd     19-04-2022   25-04-2022    70%(F)         15-04-2022     25-04-2022
Lalpir Power Ltd                 19-04-2022   26-04-2022    NIL                           26-04-2022
SME Leasing Ltd                  19-04-2022   26-04-2022    NIL                           26-04-2022
Pakgen Power Ltd                 19-04-2022   26-04-2022    NIL                           26-04-2022
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd                  20-04-2022   26-04-2022    NIL                           26-04-2022
K.S.B. Pumps Company Ltd         20-04-2022   27-04-2022    8.5%(F)        18-04-2022     27-04-2022
Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Ltd (Preference Shares)      20-04-2022   27-04-2022    6%             18-04-2022
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd      20-04-2022   27-04-2022    NIL                           27-04-2022
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                      21-04-2022   28-04-2022    NIL                           28-04-2022
Century Insurance
Company Ltd                      22-04-2022   28-04-2022    22.5%(F),10%B  20-04-2022     28-04-2022
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd           22-04-2022   28-04-2022    NIL                           28-04-2022
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd.   22-04-2022   28-04-2022    15%(F)         20-04-2022     28-04-2022
Pakistan Aluminium
Beverage Cans Ltd                17-05-2022   23-05-2022    15%(F)         13-05-2022     23-05-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

stock exchanges Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Ltd

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Diversion of LNG to households: Circular debt likely to soar to Rs398bn by 2025: PD

Pakistan, China agree to execute ML-1 project

PM decides to take on ‘defectors’

SCBA moves SC, urges it to ‘intervene’

Jul-Feb FDI rises 6pc to $1.257bn YoY

Wheat support price raised, fertilizer subsidy approved

$6bn rescue package: IMF says having ‘constructive’ talks with Pakistan

SBP argues why higher growth imperative

SC dismisses KE plea against SHC verdict

5-day ultimatum given to govt: Pharma sector rejects new FBR rules

Read more stories