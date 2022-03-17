PTI's dissident MNA asks Sindh govt to provide security

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Noor Alam Khan who is staying at the Sindh House, Islamabad, said on Thursday that he was concerned about his security and asked the Sindh government for protection.

Speaking exclusively with Aaj News inside the Sindh House, Noor said that he had moved from Parliament Lodges to the Sindh House after the police action against the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) lawmakers last week.

He said that he was “very disappointed” to know about the allegations of bribery against the ruling party's lawmakers, adding that he would vote on the no-confidence motion “according to his conscience.”

“When we came to [PM] Imran Khan and had voted for him, were we given Rs. 200m then? When we voted for the speaker did we get 200m then?” the dissident MNA questioned.

PPP, PDM to protect MNAs being threatened with violence: Bilawal

He revealed that many other PTI MNAs will vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policies on the day of the no-confidence motion.

A number of other dissident MNAs from the ruling PTI, who are staying at the Sindh House in Islamabad, has come out in the open with Raja Riaz and Malik Nawab Sher Waseer saying they would vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in "accordance with their conscience."

Earlier today, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party and the Pakistan Democratic Party (PDM) will protect MNAs who are being threatened with violence and arrest if they take part in the no-confidence process against the prime minister.

In a Tweet, the PPP leader said that the lives, liberty, and families of MNAs are under threat.

"MNAs will take any and all means for their own protection against this fascist regime," he said.

"PPP and PDM will do all we can to protect them. We will not show all our cards now.

More to come in the coming days. Out of respect of OIC conference, we don’t want anarchy in Islamabad. Government must not provoke us."

Govt planning strict action

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the government is going to take strong action against alleged horse-trading and detention of MNAs at Sindh House.

In a video shared by the PTI on Twitter, he said the government had received information that a large amount of money had been shifted to Sindh House, which he termed the “capital of horse-trading at the moment”.

“Information has been received that a lot of money has been shifted to Sindh House. Police have been called to detain people and it is the horse-trading capital right now. It is very unfortunate. We had gotten rid of this menace with great difficulty.

PTI's 10 to 12 lawmakers are in opposition's 'custody,' claims Pervaiz Elahi

“The way marketplaces have been set up is against the Constitution and tantamount to playing with the country's future. This is why we are planning strong action on this,” the minister said.

On Wednesday, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that 10 to 12 Members National Assembly (MNAs) of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were in “safe custody” of opposition parties.

“I have seen some of them in Lahore, while others met me in Islamabad. When the matter is into my knowledge, why can’t the government identify them?” Pervaiz Elahi, who is also the Speaker Punjab Assembly, said in an interview with a local news channel.

He said that these lawmakers will only come out on the day of voting for the no-confidence motion.