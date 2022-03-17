ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
ASC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.67%)
ASL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.99%)
BOP 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
FNEL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.58%)
GTECH 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
KOSM 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.11%)
PIBTL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
PTC 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.81%)
SNGP 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.13%)
TPL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPLP 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.79 (-20.48%)
TREET 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.7%)
UNITY 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.45%)
YOUW 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.39%)
BR100 4,354 Decreased By -34.2 (-0.78%)
BR30 15,470 Decreased By -179.1 (-1.14%)
KSE100 43,803 Decreased By -172.6 (-0.39%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -193.9 (-1.14%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China rejects Blinken accusation that China not acting in line with UN charter

Reuters 17 Mar, 2022

BEIJING: The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that it firmly rejects US State Secretary Antony Blinken’s comment that China’s unwillingness to condemn Russia is inconsistent with China’s position on the UN charter.

China always believes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states should be upheld, said Zhao Lijian, spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, at a regular press conference.

In an interview with NPR on Wednesday, Blinken said the fact that China “has not stood strongly against” Russia’s aggression in Ukraine flies in the face of China’s commitments as a permanent member of the UN Security Council responsible for maintaining peace and security.

“It’s totally inconsistent with what China says and repeats over and over again about the sanctity of the United Nations charter and the basic principles, including the sovereignty of nations,” Blinken said.

China USA Zhao Lijian Antony Blinken Chinese foreign ministry UN Charter

Comments

1000 characters

China rejects Blinken accusation that China not acting in line with UN charter

$21bn support request: Ministry seeks update from Pak envoy in Beijing

PSX website down due to technical issues

Dir rally: PM Imran, Asad Umar challenge ECP's notice in IHC

Low-cost housing, microenterprises: Revised PRs to help MFBs boost access to finance

Oil surges after IEA warns of shortfall in supply

Microfinance: Accountholders can invest in govt securities, says SBP

Rs201.572bn for KCR: Ecnec approves over Rs270bn uplift projects

Govt, ADB discuss energy programme, reforms

Raast P2P service: SBP relaxes transactional limits

Comments sought on GCV in GSAs under NPPMCL

Read more stories