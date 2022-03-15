ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
ASC 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
AVN 85.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
BOP 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
CNERGY 5.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
FNEL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
GGGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
GGL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
GTECH 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
KOSM 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.37%)
MLCF 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PACE 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PRL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.29%)
TELE 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.41%)
TPL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TPLP 21.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
TREET 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.23%)
TRG 75.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.17%)
UNITY 22.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
WAVES 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
WTL 1.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
BR100 4,310 Increased By 13 (0.3%)
BR30 15,220 Increased By 91.2 (0.6%)
KSE100 43,402 Increased By 35.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 16,803 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Australian shares slide as miners drag; New Zealand inches higher

Reuters 15 Mar, 2022

Australian shares slipped on Tuesday, dragged by sharp losses in miners after a surge in COVID-19 cases in China weighed on iron ore prices, with weak commodity prices pressuring local energy and gold stocks further.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.8% at 7,090.7 points by 2340 GMT, retreating from a 1% gain made in the previous session.

“Markets remained in a risk-averse mood amid the continuing war in Ukraine and COVID-19-related lockdowns in China,” Westpac analysts said in a note.

Australia on Monday imposed new sanctions on 33 Russian oligarchs and business people over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the overnight Wall Street session ended on a grim note with the tech-heavy Nasdaq index leading losses as investors ditched tech and big growth names ahead of expected rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

That dragged the local tech index 1.2%, with Australian shares of Block Inc dropping 5.7%.

Miners fell 3.8%, leading losses on the index, after steel prices hit two-week lows as surging COVID-19 cases in China - the world’s biggest steel producer and metals consumer - fanned worries over the country’s growth prospects.

Iron ore behemoth BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals slid between 3.6% and 5.2%.

Rio Tinto proposed after market closed on Monday to buy 49% of Canada’s Turquoise Hill it does not already own for about $2.7 billion.

Oil and gold prices retreated after diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict calmed supply-disruption fears.

Energy stocks slid 2.9%, with heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos down 4.5% and 3.8% respectively.

Gold stocks dropped 3.6%, with the country’s largest gold miner Newcrest Mining falling 2.7%, while St Barbara tumbled 4.1%.

Financial stocks bucked the overall negative trend to rise about 1.4% with the big four banks up nearly 1% each.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index pared early losses to climb 0.14% or to 11,821.67 points. Pushpay Holdings outperformed with a 6.9% gain after forecasting a higher annual profit.

Australian shares Australian Dollar

