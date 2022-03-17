ANL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
AVN 87.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.56%)
BOP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.47%)
GGL 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.87%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 34.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PACE 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.11%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PRL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
PTC 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.68%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.14%)
TPL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPLP 18.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-22.1%)
TREET 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
TRG 76.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.77%)
UNITY 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.23%)
WAVES 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.21%)
YOUW 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.09%)
BR100 4,366 Decreased By -22.3 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,556 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.59%)
KSE100 43,887 Decreased By -88.7 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,870 Decreased By -148.3 (-0.87%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
Klopp warns Liverpool’s title momentum is a ‘fragile flower’

AFP 17 Mar, 2022

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp warned his Liverpool stars that their momentum in the Premier League title race is a “fragile flower” following Wednesday’s vital 2-0 win at Arsenal.

Klopp’s side closed the gap on leaders Manchester City to one point thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool’s ninth consecutive league victory puts the destiny of the title in their hands as they would take the trophy if they win their remaining nine games, including a crucial trip to City on April 10.

While City faltered in a goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Monday, Liverpool were at their relentless best as they survived Arsenal’s first-half barrage before snatching the points.

Neuroscience helping Liverpool’s quadruple bid: Klopp

But, although Liverpool are the league’s in-form team, Reds boss Klopp is cautious about putting too much faith in their momentum.

“Momentum is the most fragile flower on the planet,” he said.

“If someone walks on it, then you have to work to get the momentum back and just get through it.

“A rhythm is good but a rhythm is playing every four days, three days, it is a rhythm but it is an intense one, we are not complaining, we want to be in all competitions.

“It is fine but the opponents are all quality and they are really different.”

The seismic showdown with City could well determine if Liverpool can land a second English title in three seasons.

But Liverpool, chasing an unprecedented quadruple, face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-finals this weekend, then host Watford immediately after the international break.

And Klopp isn’t looking ahead to City just yet.

“I really don’t think a lot about City, that is the truth,” he said.

“I know the only chance we have is to win an insane amount of football games because our opponents win an incredible amount of football games.

“The last few years, we have pushed each other to insane levels. We play City in three or four weeks and we will give them a proper fight then.

“We are in a good moment, in a good mood but we know the only way we can do it is to dig really deep.“

Jurgen Klopp

