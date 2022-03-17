Khattak explains to Nigerian minister Pakistan’s vision of Africa

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Wednesday said Pakistan’s vision for Africa is to develop strong, close and cooperative relations by enhancing trade, investment and defence cooperation, and to establish joint ventures and public-private partnerships.

During a meeting with Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (retired), Minister for Defence of Nigeria, Khattak said Pakistan highly valued its relation with Nigeria and hoped to see them flourish in times to come.

He further said Pakistan had a very rich experience in counter-terrorism efforts; therefore, exchange of senior officers, military delegation would be beneficial for both states. The minister highly appreciated Nigerian Air force’s regular participation in the IDEAS and hoped that it would continue in the future.

