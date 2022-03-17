SACM inaugurates Overseas Investment Desk in KP-EZDMC

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to KP CM (SACM) on Industries and Investment Abdul Karim Tordher visited Head Office of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) and inaugurated Overseas Investment Desk (OID).

Javed Iqbal Khattak, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC and Adil Salahuddin Chief Operating Officer (CCO) were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant said that the prime objective of the overseas investment desk is to extend prompt response to the overseas Pakistanis and foreign investors who are interested and setting up projects and bringing investment to KP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022