ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
ASC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.38%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
FFL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.11%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.31%)
SNGP 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
TELE 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
TPL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.6%)
TPLP 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.63%)
TREET 30.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.58%)
WAVES 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 29.6 (0.68%)
BR30 15,649 Increased By 126.4 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,976 Increased By 255.9 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,019 Increased By 96.2 (0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Desecration of Zia’s grave: FIR lodged

Recorder Report 17 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The police have registered a case against those involved in desecration of mausoleum of former chief of Army staff General Ziaul Haq at Shah Faisal Mosque as per law.

The Margalla police station registered the first information report (FIR) on the complaint of Pakistan Muslim League (Zia) Senior Vice President Muhammad Ismail Qureshi.

According to the FIR, in a viral video on social media, some miscreants and activists of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stormed the grave of former president General Ziaul Haq, causing great grief among his fans around the world.

Wasif Ali Khokhar, a PPP worker has been nominated in the FIR.

It may be recalled that on the occasion of arrival of PPP’s ‘People’s March’ in Islamabad, some party workers had allegedly reached the mausoleum of former military president Ziaul Haq in Faisal Masjid.

These PPP workers chanted slogans against Ziaul Haq and in support of former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at the shrine’s premises, the video of which went viral on social media.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Ziaul Haq Shah Faisal Mosque Ismail Qureshi

Comments

1000 characters

Desecration of Zia’s grave: FIR lodged

Govt lifts all Covid-related restrictions

Low-cost housing, microenterprises: Revised PRs to help MFBs boost access to finance

Microfinance: Accountholders can invest in govt securities: SBP

Raast P2P service: SBP relaxes transactional limits

Rs201.572bn for KCR: Ecnec approves over Rs270bn uplift projects

Govt, ADB discuss energy programme, reforms

Comments sought on GCV in GSAs under NPPMCL

Fed hikes rates, signals aggressive turn against inflation

India approves investments worth $1.79bn from its neighbours

Seeds including rice seeds not exempted from ST: FBR

Read more stories