Desecration of Zia’s grave: FIR lodged

ISLAMABAD: The police have registered a case against those involved in desecration of mausoleum of former chief of Army staff General Ziaul Haq at Shah Faisal Mosque as per law.

The Margalla police station registered the first information report (FIR) on the complaint of Pakistan Muslim League (Zia) Senior Vice President Muhammad Ismail Qureshi.

According to the FIR, in a viral video on social media, some miscreants and activists of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stormed the grave of former president General Ziaul Haq, causing great grief among his fans around the world.

Wasif Ali Khokhar, a PPP worker has been nominated in the FIR.

It may be recalled that on the occasion of arrival of PPP’s ‘People’s March’ in Islamabad, some party workers had allegedly reached the mausoleum of former military president Ziaul Haq in Faisal Masjid.

These PPP workers chanted slogans against Ziaul Haq and in support of former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at the shrine’s premises, the video of which went viral on social media.

