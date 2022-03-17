Qasimi-led team visits Peshawar; MoU inked as follow-up of agreements

PESHAWAR: As a follow-up of agreements to the KP chapter of the Dubai Expo in January, one MoU was signed during the ceremony here.

H.E. Sheikh Abdul Aziz Jamal Al Qasimi (Member of Royal Family of Sharjah (UAE) and Salman Wisal, Chairman Almasa Group, Wakil Khan, Virtual Smart City, Syed Qayyum Shah, former president PBWO, Zahoor Khan, Virtual Smart System, Rashid Ali, Amato Kochhar Fashion House, UAE, visited Peshawar, according to a statement issued here on Wednesday. KPBOIT vice chairman welcomed the delegation.

The delegation was given a presentation by the CEO, KPBOIT on aspects of MoUs and ways to move forward and consolidation of documents for a sustainable project and also highlighted areas where more can be done through sustainable projects in public-private partnership. Cooperation and investment can be made.

The head of the visiting delegation highlighted that his follow-up team would stay in KP for two more days to consolidate the signed MoUs.

The CEO of KPBOIT also briefed the delegation about the sector wise projects in SEZs, Tourism, Energy and Power, Mines and Minerals, IT, Agriculture and other sectors.

He also highlighted the vast potential for investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including public-private partnerships, healthcare and infrastructure projects in the education sector.

In response, the head of the visiting delegation, Sheikh Abdul Aziz Jamal Al-Qasimi, acknowledged the opportunities available.

The delegation also called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Finance Minister Timur Saleem Jhagra and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Industry Abdul Karim Khan.

On the occasion, the CEO of KPEZDMC, Energy and Power, Tourism representative, SIDB, president SCCI, vice-president FPCCI and vice-president Women Chamber of Commerce Peshawar and Nawaz Khan Shangla were also present.

