ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
ASC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.38%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
FFL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.11%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.31%)
SNGP 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
TELE 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
TPL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.6%)
TPLP 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.63%)
TREET 30.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.58%)
WAVES 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 29.6 (0.68%)
BR30 15,649 Increased By 126.4 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,976 Increased By 255.9 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,019 Increased By 96.2 (0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US Foods, pressured by hedge fund, eyes board shakeup

Reuters 17 Mar, 2022

NEW YORK: US Foods Holding Corp is interviewing potential candidates for its board as the food distributor tries to fend off a challenge from activist investor Sachem Head Capital Management, two people familiar with the matter said.

The company has compiled a list of director candidates and has been reaching out to them, the sources said. US Foods could try to shake up its 10-member board to persuade investors to back its directors after Sachem Head last month nominated seven candidates.

The sources did not give the identities and number of the board candidates US Foods is considering. It was also not clear when the company may make a final decision on the matter. A representative for US Foods declined to comment. A representative for Sachem Head declined to comment. A month ago, US Foods split its chief executive officer and chairman roles, a move generally seen as trying to appeal to shareholders. CEO Pietro Satriano retained his board seat, while Robert Dutkowsky, the lead independent director, was named non-executive chair.

Sachem Head, which owns 8.7% of the company, has been invested in US Foods since 2018. Last month, its portfolio manager, Scott Ferguson, wrote in a letter to other shareholders that there was “deep-seated resistance to real change at US Foods, and, in fact, a lack of acknowledgement that there is even a problem.” He said new directors are needed to hold management accountable.

Ferguson said he believes the company is lagging behind peers and has not improved operations as promised. US Foods, in response, said it profitably grew market share and expanded core earnings margins in the four years leading up to the pandemic and has since invested roughly $60 million to hire more salespeople to grow market share.

US Foods, valued at $7.9 billion as of the close of trading on Tuesday, has said that in December, Sachem Head turned down the company’s offer to settle the fight by inviting Ferguson onto its board and allowing the hedge fund to help select another director.

Pietro Satriano US Foods Holding Corp

Comments

1000 characters

US Foods, pressured by hedge fund, eyes board shakeup

Govt lifts all Covid-related restrictions

Low-cost housing, microenterprises: Revised PRs to help MFBs boost access to finance

Microfinance: Accountholders can invest in govt securities: SBP

Raast P2P service: SBP relaxes transactional limits

Rs201.572bn for KCR: Ecnec approves over Rs270bn uplift projects

Govt, ADB discuss energy programme, reforms

Comments sought on GCV in GSAs under NPPMCL

Fed hikes rates, signals aggressive turn against inflation

India approves investments worth $1.79bn from its neighbours

Seeds including rice seeds not exempted from ST: FBR

Read more stories