Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (March 16, 2022)....
17 Mar, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (March 16, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07957 0.07800 0.08675 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.44143 0.32114 0.44143 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.91643 0.70300 0.91643 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 1.23786 1.02371 1.23786 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 1.68514 1.44686 1.68514 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments