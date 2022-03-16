ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
ASC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.38%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
FFL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.11%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.31%)
SNGP 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
TELE 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
TPL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.6%)
TPLP 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.63%)
TREET 30.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.58%)
WAVES 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 29.6 (0.68%)
BR30 15,649 Increased By 126.4 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,976 Increased By 255.9 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,019 Increased By 96.2 (0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
US pledges $585mn in new aid for Yemen in 2022: Blinken

Reuters 16 Mar, 2022

DUBAI: The United States on Wednesday pledged almost $585 million in new humanitarian aid for Yemen for 2022 as part of a United Nations-led drive to increase assistance to millions of Yemenis suffering dire shortages due to the 8-year-old conflict.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the new US assistance in a video appearance before a conference in which the UN is seeking nearly $4.3 billion in additional aid for the war-torn country.

The conflict pits the internationally recognized Yemeni government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, against the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

The European Union pledged $407.4 million, while the United Kingdom pledged 88 million pounds.

Iran says Israel will pay for Syria attack that killed 2 Revolutionary Guards

Blinken noted that humanitarian funding began drying up earlier this year - before attention was diverted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - forcing the closure or reduction of two-thirds of UN programs and cuts in food rations for 8 million Yemenis.

“The Russian government’s unprovoked aggression in Ukraine threatens a significant source of Yemen’s imported wheat. Just in the first week alone, many Yemenis saw the bread price shoot up 50 percent,” he said.

“To help meet the urgent needs today the United States is announcing before announcing the new US contribution of $585 million, nearly $585 million in new humanitarian aid to Yemen,” he said.

This takes the total US contribution to Yemen since the start of the conflict to $4.5 billion, Blinken said.

